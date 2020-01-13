Playstation Store: Neue VR-Angebote

Sony hat die Spieleauswahl seines aktuell laufenden Winter-Sales um diverse VR-Spiele ergänzt. Unter anderem werden nun Rabatte auf Titel, wie Batman - Arkham VR, Astro Bot - Rescue Mission (Testnote: 9.0), Doom VFR (Testnote: 7.0), Borderlands 2 VR, Moss (Testnote: 7.0) und Immortal Legacy - The Jade Cipher gewährt. Nachfolgend alle VR-Neuzugänge im Überblick:
|Spiel
|Rabatt
|Preis
|Astro Bot - Rescue Mission
|55%
|17,99€ statt 39,99€
|Batman - Arkham VR
|50%
|9,99€ statt 19,99€
|Borderlands 2 VR
|50%
|24,99€ statt 49,99€
|BOXVR
|40%
|17,99 statt 29,99€
|Bravo Team
|50%
|14,99€ statt 29,99€
|Doom VFR
|70%
|8,99€ statt 29,99€
|Immortal Legacy - The Jade Cipher
|50%
|9,99€ statt 19,99€
|Moss
|34%
|19,79€ statt 29,99€
|No Heroes Allowed! VR
|56%
|12,99€ statt 29,99€
|Sports Bar VR 2.0
|65%
|6,29€ statt 17,99€
|The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim VR
|71%
|19,99€ statt 69,99€
|The Persistence
|50%
|14,99€ statt 29,99€
Sehr fein! Da werde ich wohl mal bei Batman - Arkham VR zuschlagen.