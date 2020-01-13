Playstation Store: Neue VR-Angebote

13. Januar 2020 - 12:58

Sony hat die Spieleauswahl seines aktuell laufenden Winter-Sales um diverse VR-Spiele ergänzt. Unter anderem werden nun Rabatte auf Titel, wie Batman - Arkham VR, Astro Bot - Rescue Mission (Testnote: 9.0), Doom VFR (Testnote: 7.0), Borderlands 2 VR, Moss (Testnote: 7.0) und Immortal Legacy - The Jade Cipher gewährt. Nachfolgend alle VR-Neuzugänge im Überblick:

Spiel Rabatt Preis
Astro Bot - Rescue Mission 55% 17,99€ statt 39,99€
Batman - Arkham VR 50% 9,99€ statt 19,99€
Borderlands 2 VR 50% 24,99€ statt 49,99€
BOXVR 40% 17,99 statt 29,99€
Bravo Team 50% 14,99€ statt 29,99€
Doom VFR 70% 8,99€ statt 29,99€
Immortal Legacy - The Jade Cipher 50% 9,99€ statt 19,99€
Moss 34% 19,79€ statt 29,99€
No Heroes Allowed! VR 56% 12,99€ statt 29,99€
Sports Bar VR 2.0 65% 6,29€ statt 17,99€
The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim VR 71% 19,99€ statt 69,99€
The Persistence 50% 14,99€ statt 29,99€
Flammuss - 13. Januar 2020 - 13:07

Sehr fein! Da werde ich wohl mal bei Batman - Arkham VR zuschlagen.

