D.I.C.E. Awards 2020: Die Nominierten stehen fest

Am 13. Februar 2020 findet im Rahmen des D.I.C.E. Summit in Las Vegas die 23. Verleihung der D.I.C.E. Awards statt, zu der nun die Nominierten bekannt gegeben wurden. Die meisten Nominierungen (je acht) haben dabei die beiden Action-Adventures, Death Stranding (Testnote: 8.5) von Kojima Productions und Control (Testnote: 8.5) von Remedy Entertainment erhalten.
Wie schon bei den GDC Choice Awards Nominierungen 2020 treten beide Titel auch in der Kategorie „Spiel des Jahres“ an. Zu den Nominierten in dieser Kategorie zählen auch das RPG Disco Elysium von ZA/UM, das Ego-Adventure Outer Wilds von Mobius Digital und das Action-Taktikspiel Untitled Goose Game von House House. Hier alle Kategorien und Nominierten:
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Control (Jess Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Arise - A Simple Story
- Control
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda - Link’s Awakening
Family Game of the Year
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year
- Crash Team Racing - Nitro-Fueled
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
- The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB The Show 19
- NBA 2K20
- NHL 20
Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem - Three Houses
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay The Spire
- Total War - Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
Portable Game of the Year
- Call of Duty - Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky - Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Online Game of the Year
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Etwas seltsame Einteilung. Jedi Fallen Order würde ich eher in der Kategorie Action Game sehen als in Adventure Game. Aber egal, gebt alle Preise an Death Stranding dann passt das schon. ;)
Sekiro ist Action, Fallen Order Adventure. Hmmm...
Naja, Untitled Goose Game ist auch als Spiel des Jahres nominiert, von daher passt das doch ins Bild ;-)
Naja, an sich sind beide Action aber im direkten Vergleich mit Sekiro ist Fallen Order natürlich nur ein Adventure. ;)
Gut, wenn du es so siehst - ja, dann ist es mit Luigis Mansion in passenderer Gesellschaft :-D