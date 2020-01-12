D.I.C.E. Awards 2020: Die Nominierten stehen fest

PC XOne PS4

Am 13. Februar 2020 findet im Rahmen des D.I.C.E. Summit in Las Vegas die 23. Verleihung der D.I.C.E. Awards statt, zu der nun die Nominierten bekannt gegeben wurden. Die meisten Nominierungen (je acht) haben dabei die beiden Action-Adventures, Death Stranding (Testnote: 8.5) von Kojima Productions und Control (Testnote: 8.5) von Remedy Entertainment erhalten.

Wie schon bei den GDC Choice Awards Nominierungen 2020 treten beide Titel auch in der Kategorie „Spiel des Jahres“ an. Zu den Nominierten in dieser Kategorie zählen auch das RPG Disco Elysium von ZA/UM, das Ego-Adventure Outer Wilds von Mobius Digital und das Action-Taktikspiel Untitled Goose Game von House House. Hier alle Kategorien und Nominierten:

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jess Faden)

(Jess Faden) Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

(Cliff Unger) Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

(Sam Porter Bridges) Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order (Greez)

(Greez) Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise - A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda - Link’s Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing - Nitro-Fueled

Dirt Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts 3

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2K20

NHL 20

Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem - Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay The Spire

Total War - Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty - Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky - Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction