TGA 2019: Gewinner der Game Awards stehen fest / Sekiro ist GOTY

13. Dezember 2019
Im Rahmen der Game Awards 2019 wurden nicht nur viele Trailer zu kommenden Titeln veröffentlicht und die neue Xbox Series X offiziell enthüllt, bei der Veranstaltung werden ja tatsächlich auch jedes Jahr Spiele und Personen in den unterschiedlichsten Kategorien ausgezeichnet. Den Preis für das Spiel des Jahres konnte Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice von From Software für sich beanspruchen, ebenso nahm es die Trophäe als bestes Action Adventure mit nach Hause. Ebenfalls mehrfach ausgezeichnet wurde Disco Elysium von den Newcomern ZA / UM, das nicht nur als bestes Indiespiel, sondern auch gleich noch als bestes Rollenspiel prämiert wurde. Der dritte große Gewinner des abends war Death Stranding von Kojima Productions.
Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Kategorien samt Nominierten und Preisträgern. Den Gewinner der jeweiligen Gruppe haben wir zur besseren Übersicht gefettet.
Game of The Year
- Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)
Best Game Direction
- Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale - Innocence (Asobo / Focus Home)
- Control (Remedy / 505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
- Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)
Best Art Direction
- Control (Remedy / 505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
- Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
- The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
Best Score / Music
- Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Control (Remedy / 505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch als Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope als Jesse Faden, Control
- Laura Bailey als Kait Diaz, Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen als Cliff, Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta als Dr. Casper Darling, Control
- Norman Reedus als Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / SIE)
- Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
- Kind Words (Popcannibal)
- Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod / Square Enix)
- Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / EA)
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
- Katana Zero (Askiisoft / Devoler)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty - Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
- Grindstone (Capybara Games)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)
- Sky - Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
- What the Golf? (Tribland)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Best VR / AR Game
- Asgard`s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
- Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / SIE)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- No Man`s Sky (Hello Games)
- Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
- Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom / Capcom)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)
- Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
Best RPG
- Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
- Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm / WBIE)
- Samurai Showdown (SNK / Athlon)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
Best Family Game
- Luigi`s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)
- Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
- Yoshi`s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders - Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox)
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisoft)
- Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
- Total War - Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Best Sports / Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)
- Dirt Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)
- The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway
- ZA / UM für Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio für Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment für My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital für Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit für Slay the Spire
- House House für Untitled Goose Game
Player's Choice Awards
- Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
Content Creator of the Year
- Courage - Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg - David Martínez
- Shroud - Michael Grzesiek
Esports Game of the Year
- Counter-Strike - Global Offensive (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Best Esports Player
- Kyle „Bugha“ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee „Faker“ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka „Perkz“ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr „S1mple“ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
- Jay „Sinatraa“ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Best Esports Team
- Astralis (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- OG (Dota 2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
Best Esports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Best Esports Coach
- Eric „adreN“ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri „Cain“ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian „GrabbZ“ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim „Kkoma“ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan „Sockshka“ Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
- Danny „Zonic“ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
Best Esports Host
- Eefje „Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex „Machine” Richardson
- Paul „Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex „Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan „Candice” Yu-Shuang
Unglaublich ... das ist auch meins :).
Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
Warum man solche Spiele unter Strategie einsortiert bleibt mir ein Rätsel. Ist wohl genauso rätselhaft, wie "dämliche" Prügelspiele jetzt noch mit einer Story kommen.
Kommt einem irgendwie vor wie eines der vier Spiele passt nicht in das Genre - Welches?
Hm, wo würdest du das einordnen? Von dem was ich von Fire Emblem kenne, was aber nur ältere Spiele sind, würde ich das auch bei Strategie sehen.
Fire Emblem passt sowohl in RPG als auch Strategie, Spiele dürfen aber nur für ein Genre nominiert werden und es hatte mehr Nominierungen bei Strategie als bei RPG.
Ist es Absicht dass man den Players Choice Award 2019 für Fire Emblem unterschlägt?
Natürlich nicht. Wird eingebaut.
War ne geile Veranstaltung! Hat sich gelohnt in der Nacht mal aufzustehen. ;)
ps: Finds super, dass Sekiro GOTY ist! :)
Best Audio Design Modern Warfare? Mmmhh ist ja ganz okay, aber was Gears 5 in Dolby Atmos abreißt ist nochmal ne ganze Schippe mehr. Und das Death Stranding ganz weit vorne ist....ein Schelm, wer Böses dabei denkt.