TGA 2019: Gewinner der Game Awards stehen fest / Sekiro ist GOTY

PC XOne PS4
Bild von Dennis Hilla
Dennis Hilla 89780 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,C10,A10,J10
Dieser User hat am GamersGlobal Grillfest 2019 teilgenommenDieser User hat am GamersGlobal Grillfest 2018 teilgenommenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Jäger: Hat 75 Erfolge erreicht -- Wahnsinn!Silber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtSilber-Cutter: Hat Stufe 10 der Cutter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Cutter: Hat Stufe 5 der Cutter-Klasse erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommen

13. Dezember 2019 - 11:04 — vor 58 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice ab 36,95 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Im Rahmen der Game Awards 2019 wurden nicht nur viele Trailer zu kommenden Titeln veröffentlicht und die neue Xbox Series X offiziell enthüllt, bei der Veranstaltung werden ja tatsächlich auch jedes Jahr Spiele und Personen in den unterschiedlichsten Kategorien ausgezeichnet. Den Preis für das Spiel des Jahres konnte Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice von From Software für sich beanspruchen, ebenso nahm es die Trophäe als bestes Action Adventure mit nach Hause. Ebenfalls mehrfach ausgezeichnet wurde Disco Elysium von den Newcomern ZA / UM, das nicht nur als bestes Indiespiel, sondern auch gleich noch als bestes Rollenspiel prämiert wurde. Der dritte große Gewinner des abends war Death Stranding von Kojima Productions.

Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Kategorien samt Nominierten und Preisträgern. Den Gewinner der jeweiligen Gruppe haben wir zur besseren Übersicht gefettet.

Game of The Year

  • Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Game Direction

  • Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale - Innocence (Asobo / Focus Home)
  • Control (Remedy / 505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Art Direction

  • Control (Remedy / 505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
  • The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Best Score / Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Control (Remedy / 505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch als Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope als Jesse Faden, Control
  • Laura Bailey als Kait Diaz, Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen als Cliff, Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta als Dr. Casper Darling, Control
  • Norman Reedus als Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
  • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod / Square Enix)
  • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / EA)

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
  • Katana Zero (Askiisoft / Devoler)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty - Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
  • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)
  • Sky - Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
  • What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best VR / AR Game

  • Asgard`s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
  • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / SIE)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • No Man`s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
  • Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom / Capcom)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

Best Action / Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)
  • Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best RPG

  • Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
  • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm / WBIE)
  • Samurai Showdown (SNK / Athlon)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Best Family Game

  • Luigi`s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)
  • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
  • Yoshi`s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders - Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox)
  • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisoft)
  • Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
  • Total War - Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)
  • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports / Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)
  • Dirt Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)
  • Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)
  • The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

  • ZA / UM für Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio für Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment für My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital für Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit für Slay the Spire
  • House House für Untitled Goose Game

Player's Choice Awards

  • Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

Content Creator of the Year

  • Courage - Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg - David Martínez
  • Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

Esports Game of the Year

  • Counter-Strike - Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

  • Kyle „Bugha“ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
  • Lee „Faker“ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
  • Luka „Perkz“ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr „S1mple“ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
  • Jay „Sinatraa“ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric „adreN“ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
  • Nu-ri „Cain“ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
  • Fabian „GrabbZ“ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Kim „Kkoma“ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Titouan „Sockshka“ Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
  • Danny „Zonic“ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Best Esports Host

  • Eefje „Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Alex „Machine” Richardson
  • Paul „Redeye” Chaloner
  • Alex „Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Duan „Candice” Yu-Shuang
11 Kudos
yankman 15 Kenner - P - 3985 - 13. Dezember 2019 - 11:34 #

Unglaublich ... das ist auch meins :).

Lefty 13 Koop-Gamer - 1321 - 13. Dezember 2019 - 11:50 #

Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
Warum man solche Spiele unter Strategie einsortiert bleibt mir ein Rätsel. Ist wohl genauso rätselhaft, wie "dämliche" Prügelspiele jetzt noch mit einer Story kommen.

Kommt einem irgendwie vor wie eines der vier Spiele passt nicht in das Genre - Welches?

John of Gaunt 27 Spiele-Experte - 77123 - 13. Dezember 2019 - 12:51 #

Hm, wo würdest du das einordnen? Von dem was ich von Fire Emblem kenne, was aber nur ältere Spiele sind, würde ich das auch bei Strategie sehen.

Aladan 24 Trolljäger - P - 54425 - 13. Dezember 2019 - 13:57 #

Fire Emblem passt sowohl in RPG als auch Strategie, Spiele dürfen aber nur für ein Genre nominiert werden und es hatte mehr Nominierungen bei Strategie als bei RPG.

Wunderheiler 21 Motivator - P - 27688 - 13. Dezember 2019 - 12:18 #

Ist es Absicht dass man den Players Choice Award 2019 für Fire Emblem unterschlägt?

Dennis Hilla Redakteur - 89780 - 13. Dezember 2019 - 12:29 #

Natürlich nicht. Wird eingebaut.

Labrador Nelson 30 Pro-Gamer - - 151211 - 13. Dezember 2019 - 12:31 #

War ne geile Veranstaltung! Hat sich gelohnt in der Nacht mal aufzustehen. ;)

ps: Finds super, dass Sekiro GOTY ist! :)

Kanonengießer 15 Kenner - 2768 - 13. Dezember 2019 - 13:56 #

Best Audio Design Modern Warfare? Mmmhh ist ja ganz okay, aber was Gears 5 in Dolby Atmos abreißt ist nochmal ne ganze Schippe mehr. Und das Death Stranding ganz weit vorne ist....ein Schelm, wer Böses dabei denkt.

Mitarbeit
Maverick
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2018Gamescom Messe-ReportJapan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowDark Souls - Remastered Let's PlayJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daIch adblocke, weil es geht haltDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsLösung zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu The Witcher 3Guide: Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTotal War – Warhammer im TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 HTC Vive Pro im TestDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestGDC (Games Developers Conference)Alles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchGuide: Horizon Zero DawnGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimFaszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)Report: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionDie Viertelstunde: Anno 1800Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsDark Souls 3 im TestResident Evil 7 WalkthroughFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestTest: Mass Effect AndromedaStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestMetro Exodus im TestAnthem im TestThe Division 2 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestOculus S und Oculus Quest ausprobiertResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestThe Witcher 3 im TestSpider-Man im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im Test