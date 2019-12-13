TGA 2019: Gewinner der Game Awards stehen fest / Sekiro ist GOTY

PC XOne PS4

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice ab 36,95 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Im Rahmen der Game Awards 2019 wurden nicht nur viele Trailer zu kommenden Titeln veröffentlicht und die neue Xbox Series X offiziell enthüllt, bei der Veranstaltung werden ja tatsächlich auch jedes Jahr Spiele und Personen in den unterschiedlichsten Kategorien ausgezeichnet. Den Preis für das Spiel des Jahres konnte Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice von From Software für sich beanspruchen, ebenso nahm es die Trophäe als bestes Action Adventure mit nach Hause. Ebenfalls mehrfach ausgezeichnet wurde Disco Elysium von den Newcomern ZA / UM, das nicht nur als bestes Indiespiel, sondern auch gleich noch als bestes Rollenspiel prämiert wurde. Der dritte große Gewinner des abends war Death Stranding von Kojima Productions.

Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Kategorien samt Nominierten und Preisträgern. Den Gewinner der jeweiligen Gruppe haben wir zur besseren Übersicht gefettet.

Game of The Year

Control (Remedy / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Game Direction

Control (Remedy / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale - Innocence (Asobo / Focus Home)

Control (Remedy / 505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Art Direction

Control (Remedy / 505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Best Score / Music

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Control (Remedy / 505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch als Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope als Jesse Faden, Control

Laura Bailey als Kait Diaz, Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen als Cliff, Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta als Dr. Casper Darling, Control

Norman Reedus als Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod / Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

Katana Zero (Askiisoft / Devoler)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty - Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)

Sky - Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best VR / AR Game

Asgard`s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man`s Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom / Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

Best Action / Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)

Control (Remedy / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm / WBIE)

Samurai Showdown (SNK / Athlon)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Best Family Game

Luigi`s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Yoshi`s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders - Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

Total War - Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports / Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)

Dirt Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)

The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

ZA / UM für Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio für Gris

DeadToast Entertainment für My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital für Outer Wilds

Mega Crit für Slay the Spire

House House für Untitled Goose Game

Player's Choice Awards

Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

Content Creator of the Year

Courage - Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo

Ewok - Soleil Wheeler

Grefg - David Martínez

Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

Esports Game of the Year

Counter-Strike - Global Offensive (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

Kyle „Bugha“ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee „Faker“ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka „Perkz“ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr „S1mple“ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Jay „Sinatraa“ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team

Astralis (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (Dota 2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

Eric „adreN“ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Nu-ri „Cain“ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian „GrabbZ“ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim „Kkoma“ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan „Sockshka“ Merloz (OG, Dota 2)

Danny „Zonic“ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Best Esports Host