The Game Awards 2019: Nominierungen bekannt und Abstimmung gestartet

20. November 2019 - 10:05 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert

Am 12. Dezember ist es wieder soweit. Wie in den letzten Jahren wird der Veranstalter und Moderator Geoff Keighley wieder die diesjährigen Game Awards in Los Angeles präsentieren. Mittlerweile wurde auch die Liste der nominierten Spiele bekannt gegeben, über die ihr in verschiedenen Kategorien über die offizielle Homepage oder via Google abstimmen könnt.

Für die Auszeichnung „Game of the Year“ („Spiel des Jahres“) sind Remedys Control (Testnote: 8.5), Kojimas Death Stranding (Testnote: 8.5), From Softwares Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (Testnote: 8.5), Nintendos Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Testnote: 9.0), Capcoms Resident Evil 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Obsidians The Outer Worlds (Testnote: 8.0) nominiert.

Neben den Spielen gibt es wie üblich auch Auszeichnungen für verschiedene Personen, darunter eSportler, Synchronsprecher, Hosts und eSport-Coaches. Hier alle Nominierte im Überblick:

Game of The Year

  • Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Game Direction

  • Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale - Innocence (Asobo / Focus Home)
  • Control (Remedy / 505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Art Direction

  • Control (Remedy / 505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
  • The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Best Score / Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Control (Remedy / 505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch als Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope als Jesse Faden, Control
  • Laura Bailey als Kait Diaz, Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen als Cliff, Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta als Dr. Casper Darling, Control
  • Norman Reedus als Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
  • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod / Square Enix)
  • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / EA)

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
  • Katana Zero (Askiisoft / Devoler)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty - Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
  • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)
  • Sky - Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
  • What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best VR / AR Game

  • Asgard`s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
  • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / SIE)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • No Man`s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
  • Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom / Capcom)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

Best Action / Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)
  • Control (Remedy / 505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best RPG

  • Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
  • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm / WBIE)
  • Samurai Showdown (SNK / Athlon)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Best Family Game

  • Luigi`s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)
  • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
  • Yoshi`s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders - Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox)
  • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisoft)
  • Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
  • Total War - Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)
  • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports / Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)
  • Dirt Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)
  • Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)
  • The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

  • ZA / UM für Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio für Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment für My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital für Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit für Slay the Spire
  • House House für Untitled Goose Game

Community Award

  • Courage - Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg - David Martínez
  • Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

Esports Awards

  • -

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike - Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

  • Kyle „Bugha“ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
  • Lee „Faker“ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
  • Luka „Perkz“ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr „S1mple“ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
  • Jay „Sinatraa“ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric „adreN“ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)
  • Nu-ri „Cain“ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
  • Fabian „GrabbZ“ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Kim „Kkoma“ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Titouan „Sockshka“ Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
  • Danny „Zonic“ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Best Esports Host

  • Eefje „Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Alex „Machine” Richardson
  • Paul „Redeye” Chaloner
  • Alex „Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Duan „Candice” Yu-Shuang
sigug 12 Trollwächter - P - 837 - 20. November 2019 - 10:20 #

Freu mich alljährlich, wie bei den Oscars, auf die Reaktionen. Erstmal natürlich "Wen kümmern diese Awards - WAS, DAS HAT GEWONNEN??!".
Der Tag... an dem Menschen kapieren, dass alles auf dieser Welt ihre rein subjektive Meinung ist (von Fakten natürlich abgesehen)... Hach, der Tag, an dem die Menscheit klug wäre.

Ganon 24 Trolljäger - P - 53367 - 20. November 2019 - 10:56 #

Der Tag, an dem Menschen kapieren, dass sie News zu Themen, die sie nicht interessieren, weder lesen noch kommentieren müssen... hach ja...

MicBass 19 Megatalent - P - 15362 - 20. November 2019 - 11:15 #

Ziemlich viele Kategorien..

schlammonster 30 Pro-Gamer - P - 179479 - 20. November 2019 - 12:41 #

Wie in jedem Jahr :)

Specter 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7765 - 20. November 2019 - 11:24 #

Gewagte These: Die Auszeichnung für das Best Family Game wird an Nintendo gehen...

msilver 10 Kommunikator - F - 488 - 20. November 2019 - 11:59 #

lol

TheRaffer 20 Gold-Gamer - P - 20045 - 20. November 2019 - 11:58 #

Zu den letzten Kategorien kann ich mal so gar nichts beitragen. Aber finde es gut, dass der ESport inzwischen auch bei solchen Awards entsprechend berücksichtigt wird. :)

Unregistrierbar 17 Shapeshifter - 8525 - 20. November 2019 - 12:08 #

Sehr, sehr viele Nominierungen. Und ich kenne trotzdem nur so ein Zehntel oder so.

