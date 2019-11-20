The Game Awards 2019: Nominierungen bekannt und Abstimmung gestartet

Am 12. Dezember ist es wieder soweit. Wie in den letzten Jahren wird der Veranstalter und Moderator Geoff Keighley wieder die diesjährigen Game Awards in Los Angeles präsentieren. Mittlerweile wurde auch die Liste der nominierten Spiele bekannt gegeben, über die ihr in verschiedenen Kategorien über die offizielle Homepage oder via Google abstimmen könnt.

Für die Auszeichnung „Game of the Year“ („Spiel des Jahres“) sind Remedys Control (Testnote: 8.5), Kojimas Death Stranding (Testnote: 8.5), From Softwares Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (Testnote: 8.5), Nintendos Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Testnote: 9.0), Capcoms Resident Evil 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Obsidians The Outer Worlds (Testnote: 8.0) nominiert.

Neben den Spielen gibt es wie üblich auch Auszeichnungen für verschiedene Personen, darunter eSportler, Synchronsprecher, Hosts und eSport-Coaches. Hier alle Nominierte im Überblick:

Game of The Year

Control (Remedy / 505 Games)

(Remedy / 505 Games) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

(Kojima Productions / SIE) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

(Bandai-Namco / Sora / Nintendo) Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)

(Capcom / Capcom) Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

(From Software / Activision) The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Game Direction

Control (Remedy / 505 Games)

(Remedy / 505 Games) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

(Kojima Productions / SIE) Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)

(Capcom / Capcom) Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

(From Software / Activision) Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale - Innocence (Asobo / Focus Home)

(Asobo / Focus Home) Control (Remedy / 505)

(Remedy / 505) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

(Kojima Productions / SIE) Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

(ZA / UM) The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Art Direction

Control (Remedy / 505)

(Remedy / 505) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

(Kojima Productions / SIE) Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)

(Nomada Studio / Devolver) Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)

(Simogo / Annapurna) Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

(From Software / Activision) The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Best Score / Music

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)

(Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

(Kojima Productions / SIE) Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

(Infinity Ward / Activision) Control (Remedy / 505)

(Remedy / 505) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

(Kojima Productions / SIE) Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

(The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios) Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch als Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

als Parvati Holcomb, Courtney Hope als Jesse Faden, Control

als Jesse Faden, Laura Bailey als Kait Diaz, Gears 5

als Kait Diaz, Mads Mikkelsen als Cliff, Death Stranding

als Cliff, Matthew Porretta als Dr. Casper Darling, Control

als Dr. Casper Darling, Norman Reedus als Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / SIE)

(Pixelopus / SIE) Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver)

(Nomada Studio / Devolver) Kind Words (Popcannibal)

(Popcannibal) Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod / Square Enix)

(Dontnod / Square Enix) Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn)

(Respawn) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

(Hempuli) Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

(ZA / UM) Katana Zero (Askiisoft / Devoler)

(Askiisoft / Devoler) Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna)

(Mobius Digital / Annapurna) Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty - Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

(TiMi Studios / Activision) Grindstone (Capybara Games)

(Capybara Games) Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna)

(Simogo / Annapurna) Sky - Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

(Thatgamecompany) What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

(Respawn / EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best VR / AR Game

Asgard`s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

(Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios) Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / SIE)

(SIE London Studio / SIE) Beat Saber (Beat Games)

(Beat Games) No Man`s Sky (Hello Games)

(Hello Games) Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

(Respawn / EA) Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

(Platinum Games / Nintendo) Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

(Infinity Ward / Activision) Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom / Capcom)

(Capcom / Capcom) Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

(The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios) Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

Best Action / Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)

(Gearbox / 2K) Control (Remedy / 505 Games)

(Remedy / 505 Games) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / SIE)

(Kojima Productions / SIE) Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

(Capcom) The Legend of Zelda - Link`s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

(Grezzo / Nintendo) Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

(ZA / UM) Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

(Capcom) The Outer Worlds (Obsidian / Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)

(Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo) Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)

(Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco) Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm / WBIE)

(NetherRealm / WBIE) Samurai Showdown (SNK / Athlon)

(SNK / Athlon) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Best Family Game

Luigi`s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)

(Next Level Games / Nintendo) Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

(Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo) Yoshi`s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders - Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox)

(Triumph Studios / Paradox) Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisoft)

(Blue Byte / Ubisoft) Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

(Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo) Total War - Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)

(Creative Assembly / Sega) Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)

(Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media) Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports / Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)

(Beenox / Activision) Dirt Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

(Codemasters) eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)

(PES Productions / Konami) F1 2019 (Codemasters)

(Codemasters) FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

(Respawn / EA) Borderlands 3 (Gearbox / 2K)

(Gearbox / 2K) Call of Duty - Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

(Infinity Ward / Activision) Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)

(Arika / Nintendo) The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

ZA / UM für Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio für Gris

DeadToast Entertainment für My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital für Outer Wilds

Mega Crit für Slay the Spire

House House für Untitled Goose Game

Community Award

Courage - Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo

Ewok - Soleil Wheeler

Grefg - David Martínez

Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

Esports Awards

-

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike - Global Offensive (Valve)

(Valve) Dota 2 (Valve)

(Valve) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

Kyle „Bugha“ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite )

(Immortals, ) Lee „Faker“ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends )

(SK Telecom, ) Luka „Perkz“ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends )

(G2 Esports, ) Oleksandr „S1mple“ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive )

(Natus Vincere, ) Jay „Sinatraa“ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team

Astralis ( Counter-Strike - Global Offensive )

) G2 Esports ( League of Legends )

) OG ( Dota 2 )

) San Francisco Shock ( Overwatch )

) Team Liquid (Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

Eric „adreN“ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive )

(Team Liquid, ) Nu-ri „Cain“ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends )

(Team Liquid, ) Fabian „GrabbZ“ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends )

(G2 Esports, ) Kim „Kkoma“ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends )

(SK Telecom T1, ) Titouan „Sockshka“ Merloz (OG, Dota 2 )

(OG, ) Danny „Zonic“ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike - Global Offensive)

Best Esports Host