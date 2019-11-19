Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und neue Spotlight-Angebote

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekannt gegeben. Bis zum 25. November 2019 können die Gold-Abonnenten unter anderem Titel, wie The Town of Light (Testnote: 7.5), Trine 4 - The Nightmare Prince, Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2, Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Aven Colony, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 und MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote im Überblick:
|Spiel
|Plattform
|Sale
|Rabatt
|Preis
|Albedo - Eyes From Outer Space
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|80%
|2,79€ statt 13,99€
|Antiquia Lost
|Xbox One
|DWG
|30%
|10,49€ statt 14,99€
|Aven Colony
|Xbox One
|DWG
|70%
|8,99€ statt 29,99€
|Brawlout: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One
|DWG
|50%
|14,99€ statt 29,99€
|Brawlout: Standard Edition
|Xbox One
|DWG
|50%
|9,99€ statt 19,99€
|Claws of Furry
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|40%
|5,99€ statt 9,99€
|DayD - Through Time
|Xbox One
|DWG
|60%
|3,99€ statt 9,99€
|Der Jackbox Party-Pack 2
|Xbox One
|DWG
|50%
|12,49€ statt 24,99€
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1
|Xbox One
|DWG
|75%
|9,99€ statt 39,99€
|Ducati - 90th Anniversary
|Xbox One
|DWG
|80%
|3,99€ statt 19,99€
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Xbox 360
|DWG
|80%
|1,43€ statt 7,19€
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
|Xbox One
|DWG
|33%
|8,70€ statt 12,99€
|Knee Deep
|Xbox One
|DWG
|40%
|8,99€ statt 14,99€
|L.A. Cops
|Xbox One
|DWG
|80%
|2,79€ statt 13,99€
|Monster Slayers
|Xbox One
|DWG
|75%
|3,74€ statt 14,99€
|MotoGP 17
|Xbox One
|DWG
|75%
|7,49€ statt 29,99€
|MotoGP 18
|Xbox One
|DWG
|75%
|12,49€ statt 49,99€
|MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One
|DWG
|80%
|7,99€ statt 39,99€
|NASCAR Heat 4
|Xbox One
|DWG
|20%
|39,99€ statt 49,99€
|NASCAR Heat 4: Gold Edition
|Xbox One
|DWG
|20%
|55,99€ statt 69,99€
|Nickelodeon - Kart Racers
|Xbox One
|DWG
|50%
|19,99€ statt 39,99€
|Orc Attack - Flatulent Rebellion
|Xbox 360
|DWG
|75%
|2,37€ statt 9,49€
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|Xbox 360
|DWG
|50%
|2,39€ statt 4,79€
|Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|Xbox 360
|DWG
|50%
|2,39€ statt 4,79€
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3
|Xbox 360
|DWG
|50%
|2,39€ statt 4,79€
|Sonic 4 - Episode 1
|Xbox 360
|DWG
|50%
|4,74€ statt 9,49€
|Spellspire
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|50%
|4,99€ statt 9,99€
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|Xbox One
|DWG
|50%
|13,99€ statt 34,99€
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|60%
|3,99€ statt 9,99€
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|60%
|2,79€ statt 6,99€
|The Council - Episode 1: The Mad Ones
|Xbox One
|DWG
|60%
|1,74€ statt 6,99€
|The Council - Season Pass
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|50%
|12,49€ statt 24,99€
|The Forbidden Arts
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|25%
|11,24€ statt 14,99€
|The Golf Club 2
|Xbox one
|Spotlight
|80%
|5,99€ statt 29,99€
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One
|DWG
|75%
|4,99€ statt 19,99€
|The Town of Light
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|70%
|5,99€ statt 19,99€
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|80%
|2,59€ statt 12,99€
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|Xbox One
|DWG
|20%
|23,99€ statt 29,99€
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|Xbox One
|DWG
|20%
|39,99€ statt 49,99€
|Troll & I
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|80%
|5,99€ statt 29,99€
|Warparty
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|40%
|11,99€ statt 19,99€
|Xenoraid
|Xbox One
|Spotlight
|50%
|4,99€ statt 9,99€
Ziemlich viel von der Resterampe. Aber ich will nicht meckern. Das Angebot im Game Pass ist dafür echt gut.
Nichts für mich dabei.