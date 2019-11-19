Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und neue Spotlight-Angebote

XOne

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekannt gegeben. Bis zum 25. November 2019 können die Gold-Abonnenten unter anderem Titel, wie The Town of Light (Testnote: 7.5), Trine 4 - The Nightmare Prince, Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2, Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Aven Colony, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 und MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote im Überblick: