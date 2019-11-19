Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und neue Spotlight-Angebote

XOne
Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 270929 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Jäger: Hat 75 Erfolge erreicht -- Wahnsinn!Gold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabei

19. November 2019 - 15:05 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Xbox One ab 368,38 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekannt gegeben. Bis zum 25. November 2019 können die Gold-Abonnenten unter anderem Titel, wie The Town of Light (Testnote: 7.5), Trine 4 - The Nightmare Prince, Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2, Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Aven Colony, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 und MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote im Überblick:

Spiel Plattform Sale Rabatt Preis
Albedo - Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Spotlight 80% 2,79€ statt 13,99€
Antiquia Lost Xbox One DWG 30% 10,49€ statt 14,99€
Aven Colony Xbox One DWG 70% 8,99€ statt 29,99€
Brawlout: Deluxe Edition Xbox One DWG 50% 14,99€ statt 29,99€
Brawlout: Standard Edition Xbox One DWG 50% 9,99€ statt 19,99€
Claws of Furry Xbox One Spotlight 40% 5,99€ statt 9,99€
DayD - Through Time Xbox One DWG 60% 3,99€ statt 9,99€
Der Jackbox Party-Pack 2 Xbox One DWG 50% 12,49€ statt 24,99€
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One DWG 75% 9,99€ statt 39,99€
Ducati - 90th Anniversary Xbox One DWG 80% 3,99€ statt 19,99€
Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox 360 DWG 80% 1,43€ statt 7,19€
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One DWG 33% 8,70€ statt 12,99€
Knee Deep Xbox One DWG 40% 8,99€ statt 14,99€
L.A. Cops Xbox One DWG 80% 2,79€ statt 13,99€
Monster Slayers Xbox One DWG 75% 3,74€ statt 14,99€
MotoGP 17 Xbox One DWG 75% 7,49€ statt 29,99€
MotoGP 18 Xbox One DWG 75% 12,49€ statt 49,99€
MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One DWG 80% 7,99€ statt 39,99€
NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One DWG 20% 39,99€ statt 49,99€
NASCAR Heat 4: Gold Edition Xbox One DWG 20% 55,99€ statt 69,99€
Nickelodeon - Kart Racers Xbox One DWG 50% 19,99€ statt 39,99€
Orc Attack - Flatulent Rebellion Xbox 360 DWG 75% 2,37€ statt 9,49€
Sonic The Hedgehog Xbox 360 DWG 50% 2,39€ statt 4,79€
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Xbox 360 DWG 50% 2,39€ statt 4,79€
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Xbox 360 DWG 50% 2,39€ statt 4,79€
Sonic 4 - Episode 1 Xbox 360 DWG 50% 4,74€ statt 9,49€
Spellspire Xbox One Spotlight 50% 4,99€ statt 9,99€
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One DWG 50% 13,99€ statt 34,99€
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Xbox One Spotlight 60% 3,99€ statt 9,99€
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Xbox One Spotlight 60% 2,79€ statt 6,99€
The Council - Episode 1: The Mad Ones Xbox One DWG 60% 1,74€ statt 6,99€
The Council - Season Pass Xbox One Spotlight 50% 12,49€ statt 24,99€
The Forbidden Arts Xbox One Spotlight 25% 11,24€ statt 14,99€
The Golf Club 2 Xbox one Spotlight 80% 5,99€ statt 29,99€
The Technomancer Xbox One DWG 75% 4,99€ statt 19,99€
The Town of Light Xbox One Spotlight 70% 5,99€ statt 19,99€
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One Spotlight 80% 2,59€ statt 12,99€
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One DWG 20% 23,99€ statt 29,99€
Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One DWG 20% 39,99€ statt 49,99€
Troll & I Xbox One Spotlight 80% 5,99€ statt 29,99€
Warparty Xbox One Spotlight 40% 11,99€ statt 19,99€
Xenoraid Xbox One Spotlight 50% 4,99€ statt 9,99€
4 Kudos
Zup 13 Koop-Gamer - P - 1243 - 19. November 2019 - 15:20 #

Ziemlich viel von der Resterampe. Aber ich will nicht meckern. Das Angebot im Game Pass ist dafür echt gut.

Restrictor81 17 Shapeshifter - - 6483 - 19. November 2019 - 16:29 #

Nichts für mich dabei.

GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2018Gamescom Messe-ReportJapan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowDark Souls - Remastered Let's PlayJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daIch adblocke, weil es geht haltDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsLösung zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu The Witcher 3Guide: Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTotal War – Warhammer im TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 HTC Vive Pro im TestDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestGDC (Games Developers Conference)Alles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchGuide: Horizon Zero DawnGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimFaszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)Report: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionDie Viertelstunde: Anno 1800Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsDark Souls 3 im TestResident Evil 7 WalkthroughFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestTest: Mass Effect AndromedaStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestMetro Exodus im TestAnthem im TestThe Division 2 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestOculus S und Oculus Quest ausprobiertResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestThe Witcher 3 im TestSpider-Man im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im Test