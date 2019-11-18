GOG-Weekly-Sale: Darkest Dungeon, Risen 3, Tower of Time und mehr

CD Projekt hat zum Beginn der neuen Woche einen neuen Weekly-Sale im GOG-Store gestartet, der ausgewählte DRM-freie Angebote enthält. Bis zum 25. November 2019, um 15:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Darkest Dungeon (Testnote: 8.0), Risen 3 - Titan Lords (Testnote: 8.5), Tower of Time, Stygian - Reign of the Old Ones und War for the Overworld günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei teilweise bis zu 90 Prozent.

Nachfolgend nur ein paar ausgewählte Beispielangebote aus dem Store (die komplette Liste reduzierter Spiele und Zusatzinhalte könnt ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink einsehen):