GOG-Weekly-Sale: Darkest Dungeon, Risen 3, Tower of Time und mehr

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 270689 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Jäger: Hat 75 Erfolge erreicht -- Wahnsinn!Gold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabei

18. November 2019 - 16:25 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert

CD Projekt hat zum Beginn der neuen Woche einen neuen Weekly-Sale im GOG-Store gestartet, der ausgewählte DRM-freie Angebote enthält. Bis zum 25. November 2019, um 15:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Darkest Dungeon (Testnote: 8.0), Risen 3 - Titan Lords (Testnote: 8.5), Tower of Time, Stygian - Reign of the Old Ones und War for the Overworld günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei teilweise bis zu 90 Prozent.

Nachfolgend nur ein paar ausgewählte Beispielangebote aus dem Store (die komplette Liste reduzierter Spiele und Zusatzinhalte könnt ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink einsehen):

Spiel Rabatt Preis
Blasphemous Digital: Deluxe Edition 20% 27,39€ statt 34,19€
Call of Cthulhu - Prisoner of Ice 74% 1,39€ statt 5,39€
Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition 33% 20,69€ statt 30,79€
Darkest Dungeon 50% 11,49€ statt 22,99€
Devil's Hunt 20% 24,09€ statt 29,99€
Elven Legacy Collection 80% 1,09€ statt 5,39€
Gabriel Knight - Sins of the Fathers: 20th Anniversary Edition 70% 5,99€ statt 19,99€
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 33% 10,09€ statt 14,99€
Risen 3 - Titan Lords: Complete Edition 75% 5,00€ statt 19,99€
Seum - Speedrunners from Hell 70% 4,49€ statt 14,99€
Stygian - Reign of the Old Ones 15% 21,29€ statt 24,99€
Tales of Maj'Eyal 49% 3,19€ statt 6,29€
The Textorcist - The Story of Ray Bibbia 30% 10,49€ statt 14,99€
Tower of Time 65% 7,39€ statt 20,99€
War for the Overworld: Ultimate Edition 75% 14,19€ statt 56,69€
9 Kudos
