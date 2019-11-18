GOG-Weekly-Sale: Darkest Dungeon, Risen 3, Tower of Time und mehr

CD Projekt hat zum Beginn der neuen Woche einen neuen Weekly-Sale im GOG-Store gestartet, der ausgewählte DRM-freie Angebote enthält. Bis zum 25. November 2019, um 15:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Darkest Dungeon (Testnote: 8.0), Risen 3 - Titan Lords (Testnote: 8.5), Tower of Time, Stygian - Reign of the Old Ones und War for the Overworld günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei teilweise bis zu 90 Prozent.
Nachfolgend nur ein paar ausgewählte Beispielangebote aus dem Store (die komplette Liste reduzierter Spiele und Zusatzinhalte könnt ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink einsehen):
|Spiel
|Rabatt
|Preis
|Blasphemous Digital: Deluxe Edition
|20%
|27,39€ statt 34,19€
|Call of Cthulhu - Prisoner of Ice
|74%
|1,39€ statt 5,39€
|Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition
|33%
|20,69€ statt 30,79€
|Darkest Dungeon
|50%
|11,49€ statt 22,99€
|Devil's Hunt
|20%
|24,09€ statt 29,99€
|Elven Legacy Collection
|80%
|1,09€ statt 5,39€
|Gabriel Knight - Sins of the Fathers: 20th Anniversary Edition
|70%
|5,99€ statt 19,99€
|Lovecraft's Untold Stories
|33%
|10,09€ statt 14,99€
|Risen 3 - Titan Lords: Complete Edition
|75%
|5,00€ statt 19,99€
|Seum - Speedrunners from Hell
|70%
|4,49€ statt 14,99€
|Stygian - Reign of the Old Ones
|15%
|21,29€ statt 24,99€
|Tales of Maj'Eyal
|49%
|3,19€ statt 6,29€
|The Textorcist - The Story of Ray Bibbia
|30%
|10,49€ statt 14,99€
|Tower of Time
|65%
|7,39€ statt 20,99€
|War for the Overworld: Ultimate Edition
|75%
|14,19€ statt 56,69€