Xbox Game Pass: Über 50 neue Spiele mit The Witcher 3, Yakuza, Final Fantasy, ...

Auf der X019 in London hat Microsoft das Spiele-Lineup für den Xbox Game Pass für die kommenden Monate und das Jahr 2020 angekündigt. Alle Abonnenten des Spieleabos für Xbox One und PC dürfen sich auf über 50 neue Titel freuen.

Zu den größten Überraschungen zählt die Yakuza-Serie, die Anfang des nächsten Jahres mit Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami und Yakuza Kiwami 2 erstmals auch auf Microsofts Konsole spielbar sein wird. Auch für die Fans von Final Fantasy gibt es gute Nachrichten, denn insgesamt zehn Ableger der japanischen Rollenspielreihe finden im Rahmen des Game Pass ihren Weg auf Xbox One und PC. Ab sofort könnt ihr zum Beispiel auch die überarbeitete Age of Empires 2 - Definitive Edition (Die Viertelstunde) und ab 3. Dezember erstmals auf PC Halo Reach (als Teil der Halo - The Master Chief Collection) spielen. Zusätzlich legt euch Microsoft unter anderem The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Xbox One) unter den Christbaum.

Wer bislang noch nicht von dem Game-Pass-Angebot überzeugt war, kann sich aktuell drei Monate Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (enthält Xbox Game Pass Konsole, Xbox Game Pass PC sowie Xbox Live Gold) für nur einen Euro sichern.

Im Folgenden listen wir alle kommenden Xbox-Game-Pass-Titel inklusive Plattform für euch auf:

Ab sofort verfügbar

Age of Empires 2 - Definitive Edition (PC)

(PC) Age of Wonders - Planetfall (Xbox One, bald PC)

(Xbox One, bald PC) Hearts of Iron 4 - Cadet Edition (PC)

(PC) Rage 2 (Xbox One & PC)

(Xbox One & PC) Remnant - From the Ashes (Xbox One)

(Xbox One) The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (Xbox One)

(Xbox One) The Talos Principle (Xbox One & PC)

(Xbox One & PC) Tracks - The Train Set Game (Xbox One & PC)

Weihnachten 2019

Darksiders 3 (Xbox One & PC)

(Xbox One & PC) Life is Strange 2 - Episodes 4 & 5 (Xbox One)

(Xbox One) My Friend Pedro (Xbox One & PC)

(Xbox One & PC) The Escapists 2 (Xbox One)

(Xbox One) The Red Strings Club (PC)

(PC) The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Xbox One)

(Xbox One) Vambrace - Cold Soul (Xbox One & PC)

Im Laufe von 2020

Carrion (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Cris Tales (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Cyber Shadow (Xbox One & PC)

(Xbox One & PC) Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Drake Hollow (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Edge of Eternity (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Final Fantasy Franchise (Xbox One & PC) mit Final Fantasy 7 Final Fantasy 8 Remastered Final Fantasy 9 Final Fantasy 10 HD Remastered Final Fantasy 10-2 HD Remastered Final Fantasy 12 - The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy 13 Final Fantasy 13-2 Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 Final Fantasy 15

Franchise (Xbox One & PC) mit Forager (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Haven (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox It Lurks Below (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Levelhead (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Pandemic (PC)

(PC) Phogs (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Skatebird (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Streets of Rage 4 (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Scourge Bringer (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox Supraland (Xbox One) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One) – ID@Xbox Tekken 7 (Xbox One)

(Xbox One) Touhou Luna Nights (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox The Red Lantern (Xbox One) – ID@Xbox

(Xbox One) – ID@Xbox West of Dead (Xbox One & PC)

(Xbox One & PC) Yakuza Franchise (Xbox One & PC) mit Yakuza 0 Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami 2

Zusätzlich könnt ihr euch noch auf folgende, teils bereits zuvor angekündigte Titel der Xbox Game Studios in 2020 freuen: