Xbox Game Pass: Über 50 neue Spiele mit The Witcher 3, Yakuza, Final Fantasy, ...

15. November 2019 - 0:08
The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt ab 24,13 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Auf der X019 in London hat Microsoft das Spiele-Lineup für den Xbox Game Pass für die kommenden Monate und das Jahr 2020 angekündigt. Alle Abonnenten des Spieleabos für Xbox One und PC dürfen sich auf über 50 neue Titel freuen.

Zu den größten Überraschungen zählt die Yakuza-Serie, die Anfang des nächsten Jahres mit Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami und Yakuza Kiwami 2 erstmals auch auf Microsofts Konsole spielbar sein wird. Auch für die Fans von Final Fantasy gibt es gute Nachrichten, denn insgesamt zehn Ableger der japanischen Rollenspielreihe finden im Rahmen des Game Pass ihren Weg auf Xbox One und PC. Ab sofort könnt ihr zum Beispiel auch die überarbeitete Age of Empires 2 - Definitive Edition (Die Viertelstunde) und ab 3. Dezember erstmals auf PC Halo Reach (als Teil der Halo - The Master Chief Collection) spielen. Zusätzlich legt euch Microsoft unter anderem The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Xbox One) unter den Christbaum.

Wer bislang noch nicht von dem Game-Pass-Angebot überzeugt war, kann sich aktuell drei Monate Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (enthält Xbox Game Pass Konsole, Xbox Game Pass PC sowie Xbox Live Gold) für nur einen Euro sichern.

Im Folgenden listen wir alle kommenden Xbox-Game-Pass-Titel inklusive Plattform für euch auf:

Ab sofort verfügbar

  • Age of Empires 2 - Definitive Edition (PC)
  • Age of Wonders - Planetfall (Xbox One, bald PC)
  • Hearts of Iron 4 - Cadet Edition (PC)
  • Rage 2 (Xbox One & PC)
  • Remnant - From the Ashes (Xbox One)
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (Xbox One)
  • The Talos Principle (Xbox One & PC)
  • Tracks - The Train Set Game (Xbox One & PC)

Weihnachten 2019

  • Darksiders 3 (Xbox One & PC)
  • Life is Strange 2 - Episodes 4 & 5 (Xbox One)
  • My Friend Pedro (Xbox One & PC)
  • The Escapists 2 (Xbox One)
  • The Red Strings Club (PC)
  • The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Xbox One)
  • Vambrace - Cold Soul (Xbox One & PC)

Im Laufe von 2020

  • Carrion (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Cris Tales (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Cyber Shadow (Xbox One & PC)
  • Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Drake Hollow (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Edge of Eternity (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Final Fantasy Franchise (Xbox One & PC) mit
    • Final Fantasy 7
    • Final Fantasy 8 Remastered
    • Final Fantasy 9
    • Final Fantasy 10 HD Remastered
    • Final Fantasy 10-2 HD Remastered
    • Final Fantasy 12 - The Zodiac Age
    • Final Fantasy 13
    • Final Fantasy 13-2
    • Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13
    • Final Fantasy 15
  • Forager (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Haven (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • It Lurks Below (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Levelhead (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Pandemic (PC)
  • Phogs (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Skatebird (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Streets of Rage 4 (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Scourge Bringer (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Supraland (Xbox One) – ID@Xbox
  • Tekken 7 (Xbox One)
  • Touhou Luna Nights (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox
  • The Red Lantern (Xbox One) – ID@Xbox
  • West of Dead (Xbox One & PC)
  • Yakuza Franchise (Xbox One & PC) mit
    • Yakuza 0
    • Yakuza Kiwami
    • Yakuza Kiwami 2

Zusätzlich könnt ihr euch noch auf folgende, teils bereits zuvor angekündigte Titel der Xbox Game Studios in 2020 freuen:

  • Bleeding Edge (Xbox One & PC)
  • Grounded (Xbox One & PC)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox One & PC)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One & PC)
  • Tell Me Why (Xbox One & PC)
  • Wasteland 3 (Xbox One & PC)

Video:

Langsam wird mir Microsoft wirklich unheimlich. Schon wahnsinnig, wie und wieviele Studios sie überzeugen, ihre Spiele im Game Pass verfügbar zu machen. Jetzt müssen sie nur noch etwas erfinden, damit man auch genug Zeit hat, das alles zu spielen ...

Ja, so langsam juckt es mir auch in den Dingern.

