GOG-Midweek-Sale mit Ori and the Blind Forest, Ghost of a Tale & mehr

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 269270 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
7. November 2019 - 13:58 — vor 4 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert

Auf GOG.com werden im Rahmen des Midweek-Sales neue DRM-freie Deals angeboten. Bis zum 9. November 2019, um 15:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem Titel, wie Ori and the Blind Forest (Testnote: 9.0), Ghost of a Tale, Terraria (im User-Artikel), Overcooked 2, Never Alone, Seasons after Fall (Testnote: 7.5)und Yooka-Laylee (Testnote: 7.5) günstiger erwerben.

Nachfolgend nur eine kleine Auswahl an Beispielangeboten aus dem Store (die komplette Liste reduzierter Spiele und Zusatzinhalte könnt ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink einsehen):

Spiel Rabatt Preis
Anodyne 2 - Return to Dust 15% 14,29€ statt 16,79€
Battle Princess Madelyn 55% 7,59€ statt 16,79€
Cat Quest 30% 9,09€ statt 12,99€
Donut County 33% 8,09€ statt 11,99€
Ghost of a Tale 33% 15,39€ statt 22,99€
Gurumin - A Monstrous Adventure 60% 3,59€ statt 8,99€
Never Alone: Arctic Collection 805 3,29€ statt 16,19€
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition 50% 10,00€ statt 19,99€
Overcooked 2 30% 16,09€ statt 22,99€
Seasons after Fall 65% 3,49€ statt 9,99€
Shelter 2: Special Edition 80% 3,09€ statt 15,29€
Slime Rancher 50% 8,99€ statt 17,99€
Terraria 50% 4,49€ statt 8,99€
The Swords of Ditto - Mormo’s Curse 50% 6,29€ statt 12,49€
Yooka-Laylee 70% 11,99€ statt 39,99€
funrox 13 Koop-Gamer - P - 1485 - 7. November 2019 - 17:41 #

Seasons after fall ist ein wirklich nettes kleines Spiel. Mit hat es jedenfalls viel Spaß gemacht.

Maverick 30 Pro-Gamer - - 459569 - 7. November 2019 - 18:41 #

Danke für die Aufstellung. ;)

