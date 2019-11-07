GOG-Midweek-Sale mit Ori and the Blind Forest, Ghost of a Tale & mehr

Auf GOG.com werden im Rahmen des Midweek-Sales neue DRM-freie Deals angeboten. Bis zum 9. November 2019, um 15:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem Titel, wie Ori and the Blind Forest (Testnote: 9.0), Ghost of a Tale, Terraria (im User-Artikel), Overcooked 2, Never Alone, Seasons after Fall (Testnote: 7.5)und Yooka-Laylee (Testnote: 7.5) günstiger erwerben.
Nachfolgend nur eine kleine Auswahl an Beispielangeboten aus dem Store (die komplette Liste reduzierter Spiele und Zusatzinhalte könnt ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink einsehen):
|Spiel
|Rabatt
|Preis
|Anodyne 2 - Return to Dust
|15%
|14,29€ statt 16,79€
|Battle Princess Madelyn
|55%
|7,59€ statt 16,79€
|Cat Quest
|30%
|9,09€ statt 12,99€
|Donut County
|33%
|8,09€ statt 11,99€
|Ghost of a Tale
|33%
|15,39€ statt 22,99€
|Gurumin - A Monstrous Adventure
|60%
|3,59€ statt 8,99€
|Never Alone: Arctic Collection
|805
|3,29€ statt 16,19€
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|50%
|10,00€ statt 19,99€
|Overcooked 2
|30%
|16,09€ statt 22,99€
|Seasons after Fall
|65%
|3,49€ statt 9,99€
|Shelter 2: Special Edition
|80%
|3,09€ statt 15,29€
|Slime Rancher
|50%
|8,99€ statt 17,99€
|Terraria
|50%
|4,49€ statt 8,99€
|The Swords of Ditto - Mormo’s Curse
|50%
|6,29€ statt 12,49€
|Yooka-Laylee
|70%
|11,99€ statt 39,99€
Seasons after fall ist ein wirklich nettes kleines Spiel. Mit hat es jedenfalls viel Spaß gemacht.
Danke für die Aufstellung. ;)