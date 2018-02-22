Steam: Gratis-WE mit Hunt - Showdown, Dark-Souls-Sale und mehr

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel
15. Juni 2019 - 15:40 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert

Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende den kompetitiven Multiplayer-Horror-Shooter Hunt - Showdown (Early Access) vom deutschen Entwickler Crytek kostenlos ausprobieren und auf Wunsch auch günstiger erwerben. Der Download ist etwa 22 GB groß und ihr könnt die Live-Server bis Montag, den 17. Juni 2019, um 19:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) betreten.

Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Rabatte auf das Dark-Souls-Franchise, sowie weitere Titel, darunter Borderlands 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Prey (Testnote: 7.5), The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Testnote: 9.0), Cuphead (Testnote: 8.5), Overcooked 2, Crypt of the Necrodancer und Doom (Testnote: 8.5). Als Tagesangebote wurden Touhou Luna Nights und Gold Rush - The Game im Preis reduziert.

Nachfolgend einige ausgewählte Beispielangebote aus dem Store (die komplette Liste reduzierter Spiele und Zusatzinhalte findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
