Steam: Gratis-WE mit Hunt - Showdown, Dark-Souls-Sale und mehr

Denis Michel
247311 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
15. Juni 2019 - 15:40 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende den kompetitiven Multiplayer-Horror-Shooter Hunt - Showdown (Early Access) vom deutschen Entwickler Crytek kostenlos ausprobieren und auf Wunsch auch günstiger erwerben. Der Download ist etwa 22 GB groß und ihr könnt die Live-Server bis Montag, den 17. Juni 2019, um 19:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) betreten.
Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Rabatte auf das Dark-Souls-Franchise, sowie weitere Titel, darunter Borderlands 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Prey (Testnote: 7.5), The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Testnote: 9.0), Cuphead (Testnote: 8.5), Overcooked 2, Crypt of the Necrodancer und Doom (Testnote: 8.5). Als Tagesangebote wurden Touhou Luna Nights und Gold Rush - The Game im Preis reduziert.
Nachfolgend einige ausgewählte Beispielangebote aus dem Store (die komplette Liste reduzierter Spiele und Zusatzinhalte findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Borderlands 2: GotY für 9,89 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer: Amplified Pack für 6,16 Euro (72 Prozent)
- Cuphead für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 3: Deluxe Edition für 21,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dishonored: Complete Edition für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Doom für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Gold Rush - The Game: Parker's Edition (Tagesangebot) für 15,72 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Hunt - Showdown (Early Access) für 23,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Overcooked 2 für 17,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Prey für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: GotY für 14,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Touhou Luna Nights (Tagesangebot) für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Thronebreaker - The Witcher Tales für 12,94 Euro (50 Prozent)
- World War 3 (Early Access) für 15,00 Euro (40 Prozent)