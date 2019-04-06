BAFTA Games Awards 2019: God of War räumt ab

Denis Michel
236931 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
6. April 2019 - 11:56
Die British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hat die Gewinner für die diesjährigen Games Awards gekürt. Wie sich schon im Vorfeld bei den Nominierungen abzeichnete, ist das Action-Adventure God of War(im Test, Note: 9.0) von SIE Santa Monica Studio mit insgesamt fünf Auszeichnungen, darunter auch „Best Game“, zum größten Gewinner des Abends avanciert.
Die Awards in den beiden Kategorien Artistic Achievement und Game Design wurden an das Puzzlespiel Return of the Obra Dinn von Lucas Pope vergeben, während das Rennspiel Forza Horizon 4 (Testnote: 8.5) von Playground Games die Auszeichnung für das beste britische Spiel einheimste. Epics Online-Shooter Fortnite konnte den Award im Bereich „Evolving Game“ sichern, während Nintendo Labo den „Family and Game Innovation“-Award gewann.
Alle Nominierten und Gewinner im Überblick:
Artistic Achievement
- Detroit - Become Human Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien - Quantic Dream / SIE Europe
- Gris Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital
- God of War Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe
- Spider-Man Insomniac Games / SIE Europe
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games / Rockstar Games
- Gewinner - Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909
Audio Achievement
- Battlefield V EA Dice / Electronic Arts
- Detroit - Become Human Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien - Quantic Dream / SIE Europe
- Gewinner - God of War Mike Niederquell, Todd Piperi, Leilani Ramirez - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe
- Spider-Man Paul Mudra, Phillip Kovats, Dwight Okahara - Insomniac Games / SIE Europe
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar Games / Rockstar Games
- Tetris Effect Hydelic, Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida - Monstars Inc. and Resonair / Enhance, Inc.
Best Game
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe
- Celeste Matt Makes Games Inc. / Matt Makes Games Inc.
- Gewinner - God of War Cory Barlog, Yumi Yang, Shannon Studstill - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games
- Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909
British Game
- 11-11 - Memories Retold Dan Efergan, Bram Ttwheam, George Rowe - Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
- Gewinner - Forza Horizon 4 Playground Games / Microsoft Studios
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games
- The Room - Old Sins Fireproof Games
- Overcooked 2 Ghost Town Games / Team 17
- Two Point Hospital Two Point Studios / Sega
Debut Game
- Beat Saber Beat Games
- Cultist Simulator Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan - Weather Factory / Humble Bundle
- Donut County Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive
- Florence Mountains Annapurna Interactive
- Gris Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital
- Gewinner - Yoku's Island Express Villa Gorilla / Team 17
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Bungie / Activision
- Elite Dangerous: Beyond Frontier
- Gewinner - Fortnite Epic Games
- Overwatch Blizzard Entertainment
- Sea of Thieves Rare Ltd / Microsoft Studios
- Rainbow Six - Siege Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft
Family
- Lego Die Unglaublichen Pete Gomer, Dan Crossley, Nicholas Ricks - TT Games / WB Games
- Gewinner - Nintendo Labo Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- Overcooked 2 Ghost Town Games / Team 17
- Pokemon - Let's Go, Pikachu! und Pokemon - Let's Go, Evoli! Game Freak / Nintendo
- Super Mario Party Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- Yoku's Island Express Villa Gorilla / Team 17
Game Beyond Entertainment
- 11-11 - Memories Retold Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
- Celeste Matt Makes Games Inc.
- Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive
- Life is Strange 2 Michel Koch, Raoul Barbet - Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix
- Gewinner - My Child Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS / Teknopilot AS
- Nintendo Labo Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
Game Design
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe
- Celeste Matt Makes Games Inc.
- God of War Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe
- Into The Breach Justin Ma, Matthew Davis / Subset Games
- Minit JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom / Devolver Digital
- Gewinner - Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909
Game Innovation
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe
- Celeste Matt Makes Games Inc.
- Cultist Simulator Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan - Weather Factory / Humble Bundle
- Moss Polyarc
- Gewinner - Nintendo Labo Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909
Mobile Game
- Alto's Odyssey Team Alto / Snowman
- Brawl Stars Supercell / Supercell
- Donut County Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive
- Gewinner - Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive
- Reigns - Game of Thrones François Alliot, Tamara Alliot, Arnaud De Bock - Nerial / Devolver Digital
- The Room - Old Sins Fireproof Games
Multiplayer
- Gewinner - A Way Out Hazelight / EA Originals
- Battlefield V EA Dice / Electronic Arts
- Overcooked 2 Ghost Town Games / Team 17
- Sea of Thieves Rare Ltd / Microsoft Studios
- Super Mario Party Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo, Sora Ltd, Bandai Namco Studios Inc.
Music
- Celeste Lena Raine - Matt Makes Games Inc.
- Far Cry 5 Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft
- Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive
- Gewinner - God of War Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe
- Gris Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital
- Tetris Effect Hydelic, Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida - Monstars Inc. and Resonair / Enhance, Inc.
Narrative
- Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive
- Frostpunk 11 Bit Studios
- Gewinner - God of War Cory Barlog, Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe
- Spider-Man Insomniac Games / SIE Europe
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Dan Houser, Rupert Humphries, Michael Unsworth - Rockstar Games
- Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909
Original Property
- Dead Cells Motion Twin
- Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive
- Gewinner - Into The Breach Subset Games
- Moss Polyarc
- Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909
- Subnautica Unknown Worlds Entertainment
Performer
- Christopher Judge als Kratos in God of War
- Danielle Bisutti als Freya in God of War
- Gewinner - Jeremy Davies als „der Fremde“ in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut als Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark als Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sunny Suljic als Atreus in God of War
EE Mobile Game of the Year (durch öffentliche Abstimmung)
- Brawl Stars Supercell
- Clash Royale Supercell
- Fortnite Epic Games
- Gewinner - Old School Runescape Jagex
- Pokemon Go The Pokémon Company, Niantic / Nintendo
- Roblox Roblox Corporation