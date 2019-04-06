BAFTA Games Awards 2019: God of War räumt ab

Die British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hat die Gewinner für die diesjährigen Games Awards gekürt. Wie sich schon im Vorfeld bei den Nominierungen abzeichnete, ist das Action-Adventure God of War(im Test, Note: 9.0) von SIE Santa Monica Studio mit insgesamt fünf Auszeichnungen, darunter auch „Best Game“, zum größten Gewinner des Abends avanciert.

Die Awards in den beiden Kategorien Artistic Achievement und Game Design wurden an das Puzzlespiel Return of the Obra Dinn von Lucas Pope vergeben, während das Rennspiel Forza Horizon 4 (Testnote: 8.5) von Playground Games die Auszeichnung für das beste britische Spiel einheimste. Epics Online-Shooter Fortnite konnte den Award im Bereich „Evolving Game“ sichern, während Nintendo Labo den „Family and Game Innovation“-Award gewann.

Alle Nominierten und Gewinner im Überblick:

Artistic Achievement

Detroit - Become Human Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien - Quantic Dream / SIE Europe

Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien - Quantic Dream / SIE Europe Gris Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital

Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital God of War Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe

Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe Spider-Man Insomniac Games / SIE Europe

Insomniac Games / SIE Europe Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games / Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games / Rockstar Games Gewinner - Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909

Audio Achievement

Battlefield V EA Dice / Electronic Arts

EA Dice / Electronic Arts Detroit - Become Human Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien - Quantic Dream / SIE Europe

Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien - Quantic Dream / SIE Europe Gewinner - God of War Mike Niederquell, Todd Piperi, Leilani Ramirez - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe

Mike Niederquell, Todd Piperi, Leilani Ramirez - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe Spider-Man Paul Mudra, Phillip Kovats, Dwight Okahara - Insomniac Games / SIE Europe

Paul Mudra, Phillip Kovats, Dwight Okahara - Insomniac Games / SIE Europe Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar Games / Rockstar Games

- Rockstar Games / Rockstar Games Tetris Effect Hydelic, Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida - Monstars Inc. and Resonair / Enhance, Inc.

Best Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft

Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Astro Bot Rescue Mission SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe

SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe Celeste Matt Makes Games Inc. / Matt Makes Games Inc.

Matt Makes Games Inc. / Matt Makes Games Inc. Gewinner - God of War Cory Barlog, Yumi Yang, Shannon Studstill - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe

Cory Barlog, Yumi Yang, Shannon Studstill - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909

British Game

11-11 - Memories Retold Dan Efergan, Bram Ttwheam, George Rowe - Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Dan Efergan, Bram Ttwheam, George Rowe - Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe Gewinner - Forza Horizon 4 Playground Games / Microsoft Studios

Playground Games / Microsoft Studios Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games The Room - Old Sins Fireproof Games

Fireproof Games Overcooked 2 Ghost Town Games / Team 17

Ghost Town Games / Team 17 Two Point Hospital Two Point Studios / Sega

Debut Game

Beat Saber Beat Games

Beat Games Cultist Simulator Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan - Weather Factory / Humble Bundle

Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan - Weather Factory / Humble Bundle Donut County Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive

Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive Florence Mountains Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive Gris Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital

Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital Gewinner - Yoku's Island Express Villa Gorilla / Team 17

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken Bungie / Activision

Bungie / Activision Elite Dangerous: Beyond Frontier

Frontier Gewinner - Fortnite Epic Games

Epic Games Overwatch Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Sea of Thieves Rare Ltd / Microsoft Studios

Rare Ltd / Microsoft Studios Rainbow Six - Siege Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

Family

Lego Die Unglaublichen Pete Gomer, Dan Crossley, Nicholas Ricks - TT Games / WB Games

Pete Gomer, Dan Crossley, Nicholas Ricks - TT Games / WB Games Gewinner - Nintendo Labo Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Overcooked 2 Ghost Town Games / Team 17

Ghost Town Games / Team 17 Pokemon - Let's Go, Pikachu! und Pokemon - Let's Go, Evoli! Game Freak / Nintendo

und Game Freak / Nintendo Super Mario Party Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Yoku's Island Express Villa Gorilla / Team 17

Game Beyond Entertainment

11-11 - Memories Retold Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe Celeste Matt Makes Games Inc.

Matt Makes Games Inc. Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive

Mountains / Annapurna Interactive Life is Strange 2 Michel Koch, Raoul Barbet - Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix

Michel Koch, Raoul Barbet - Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix Gewinner - My Child Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS / Teknopilot AS

Sarepta Studio AS / Teknopilot AS Nintendo Labo Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Game Design

Astro Bot Rescue Mission SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe

SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe Celeste Matt Makes Games Inc.

Matt Makes Games Inc. God of War Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe

Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe Into The Breach Justin Ma, Matthew Davis / Subset Games

Justin Ma, Matthew Davis / Subset Games Minit JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom / Devolver Digital

JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom / Devolver Digital Gewinner - Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909

Game Innovation

Astro Bot Rescue Mission SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe

SIE Japan Studio / SIE Europe Celeste Matt Makes Games Inc.

Matt Makes Games Inc. Cultist Simulator Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan - Weather Factory / Humble Bundle

Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan - Weather Factory / Humble Bundle Moss Polyarc

Polyarc Gewinner - Nintendo Labo Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909

Mobile Game

Alto's Odyssey Team Alto / Snowman

Team Alto / Snowman Brawl Stars Supercell / Supercell

Supercell / Supercell Donut County Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive

Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive Gewinner - Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive

Mountains / Annapurna Interactive Reigns - Game of Thrones François Alliot, Tamara Alliot, Arnaud De Bock - Nerial / Devolver Digital

François Alliot, Tamara Alliot, Arnaud De Bock - Nerial / Devolver Digital The Room - Old Sins Fireproof Games

Multiplayer

Gewinner - A Way Out Hazelight / EA Originals

Hazelight / EA Originals Battlefield V EA Dice / Electronic Arts

EA Dice / Electronic Arts Overcooked 2 Ghost Town Games / Team 17

Ghost Town Games / Team 17 Sea of Thieves Rare Ltd / Microsoft Studios

Rare Ltd / Microsoft Studios Super Mario Party Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo, Sora Ltd, Bandai Namco Studios Inc.

Music

Celeste Lena Raine - Matt Makes Games Inc.

Lena Raine - Matt Makes Games Inc. Far Cry 5 Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive

Mountains / Annapurna Interactive Gewinner - God of War Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe

Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe Gris Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital

Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital Tetris Effect Hydelic, Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida - Monstars Inc. and Resonair / Enhance, Inc.

Narrative

Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive

Mountains / Annapurna Interactive Frostpunk 11 Bit Studios

11 Bit Studios Gewinner - God of War Cory Barlog, Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe

Cory Barlog, Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert - Santa Monica Studio / SIE Europe Spider-Man Insomniac Games / SIE Europe

Insomniac Games / SIE Europe Red Dead Redemption 2 Dan Houser, Rupert Humphries, Michael Unsworth - Rockstar Games

Dan Houser, Rupert Humphries, Michael Unsworth - Rockstar Games Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909

Original Property

Dead Cells Motion Twin

Motion Twin Florence Mountains / Annapurna Interactive

Mountains / Annapurna Interactive Gewinner - Into The Breach Subset Games

Subset Games Moss Polyarc

Polyarc Return of the Obra Dinn Lucas Pope / 3909

Lucas Pope / 3909 Subnautica Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Performer

Christopher Judge als Kratos in God of War

als Kratos in God of War Danielle Bisutti als Freya in God of War

als Freya in God of War Gewinner - Jeremy Davies als „der Fremde“ in God of War

als „der Fremde“ in God of War Melissanthi Mahut als Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

als Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Roger Clark als Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

als Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2 Sunny Suljic als Atreus in God of War

EE Mobile Game of the Year (durch öffentliche Abstimmung)