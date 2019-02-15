DICE Awards 2019: God of War räumt ab

PS4
Bild von Drapondur
Drapondur 128107 EXP - 30 Pro-Gamer,R9,C10,A10,J10
15. Februar 2019
Bei den diesjährigen DICE Awards gibt es mit dem PS4-exklusivem Actiontitel God of War einen eindeutigen Gewinner. In ganzen neun Kategorien, darunter auch Game of the Year, konnte sich das Spiel gegen die große Konkurrenz wie Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider oder Spider-Man durchsetzen. Das einzige andere Spiel, welches mehr als einen Preis verliehen bekommen hat, ist das Indie-Actionadventure Celeste.

Die DICE Awards werden jährlich seit 1998 von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) für die besten Computerspiele verliehen. Die Preisvergabe findet seit 2002 im Rahmen der Fachtagung DICE Summit (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) statt. Anbei die jeweiligen Kategorien mit ihren Gewinnern:

  • Game of the Year: God of War
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: God of War
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: God of War
  • Portable Game of the Year: Florence
  • Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Celeste
  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Beat Saber
  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Tónandi
  • Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Fortnite
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Into the Breach
  • Sports Game of the Year: Mario Tennis Aces
  • Role-Playing Game of the Year: Monster Hunter - World
  • Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 4
  • Fighting Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Family Game of the Year: Unravel 2
  • Adventure Game of the Year: God of War
  • Action Game of the Year: Celeste
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement: Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Outstanding Achievement in Story: God of War
  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: God of War
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: God of War
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character: God of War - Kratos
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: God of War
  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Spider-Man
Tasmanius 20 Gold-Gamer - - 21028 - 15. Februar 2019 - 12:04 #

Outstanding, outstanding!!!!

Ganon 24 Trolljäger - P - 49600 - 15. Februar 2019 - 12:07 #

God of War ist ein Adventure und Celeste ein Actionspiel. Ah so, ist klar.

Drapondur 30 Pro-Gamer - - 128107 - 15. Februar 2019 - 12:09 #

Auslegungssache ;)

LeeRobo 16 Übertalent - P - 4452 - 15. Februar 2019 - 12:32 #

Hat God of War auch verdient.
Finde es toll, dass Sony (und noch paar andere) sich noch an AAA Singleplayerspiele wagt. Das sollte belohnt werden.

