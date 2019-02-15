DICE Awards 2019: God of War räumt ab

PS4

Bei den diesjährigen DICE Awards gibt es mit dem PS4-exklusivem Actiontitel God of War einen eindeutigen Gewinner. In ganzen neun Kategorien, darunter auch Game of the Year, konnte sich das Spiel gegen die große Konkurrenz wie Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider oder Spider-Man durchsetzen. Das einzige andere Spiel, welches mehr als einen Preis verliehen bekommen hat, ist das Indie-Actionadventure Celeste.

Die DICE Awards werden jährlich seit 1998 von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) für die besten Computerspiele verliehen. Die Preisvergabe findet seit 2002 im Rahmen der Fachtagung DICE Summit (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) statt. Anbei die jeweiligen Kategorien mit ihren Gewinnern: