Humble-Store: Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion gratis + Herbst-Sale

Denis Michel
214872 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
16. November 2018 - 13:00
Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion ab 10,99 € bei Amazon.de
kaufen.
Im Humble Store könnt ihr aktuell das Echtzeit-Strategiespiel Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion von Ironclad Games kostenfrei für euren Steam-Account sichern. Das Angebot gilt noch bis Sonntag, den 18. November, um 19:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Der Key hat eine Ablauffrist und muss bis Donnerstag, den 22. November, um 19:00 Uhr im Steam aktiviert werden.
Darüber hinaus wurde im Humble Store der diesjährige große Herbst-Sale gestartet, der zahlreiche Angebote für die Spiele-Fans bereithält, darunter Titel von Rockstar, 2K und Square Enix, wie Nier - Automata (Testnote: 9.0), GTA 5 (Testnote: 10), Max Payne 3 (Testnote: 9.0), Bioshock - The Collection (Testnote: 9.0), Mafia 3 (Testnote: 7.5) und mehr.
Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Auflistung rabattierter Spiele, Erweiterungen und DLCs findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Bioshock - The Collection für 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Borderlands 2: GotY für 9,89 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bully: Scholarship Edition für 3,49 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Civilization 6: Digital Deluxe Edition für 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Cuphead für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy: Windows Edition für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Grim Dawn für 7,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 19,79 Euro (34 Prozent)
- I am Setsuna für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: XL Edition für 13,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Kingdom Come - Deliverance für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- L.A Noire: The Complete Edition für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Life is Strange für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Deluxe Edition für 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Max Payne 3 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Nier - Automata für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Spec Ops - The Line für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Warhammer - Vermintide 2 für 13,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- We Happy Few für 40,19 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Xcom 2 Collection für 35,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen