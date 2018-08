GG-Intern: "Please send us your pricing"

In der der heutigen Folge von "Bitte nennt uns eure Preisliste" haben wir drei unkommentiert zusammenkopierte Mails aus dem chefredaktionellen Eingangsordner für euch.



This time we are not sending you a news or press release. We’d like to ask you about advertising opportunities and paid review opportunities. Is this something you offer? Ads? And / or sponsored game reviews? Do you cover VR titles? Could you send us your pricing and options to XXX@YYY? Thank you in advance!



----

Hello there,

My name is RRRR PPPP. I am contacting you on behalf of a betting company that may wish to contribute an article to your site with a do follow link.

I would like to know your prices and if you offered this kind of service.

Kindly note that the article must be permanent and not be marked as sponsored.