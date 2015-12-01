PM: TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: "THE BRAGGER"-TRAILER BEGLEITET RELEASE DES SQUADFINDERS (Ubisoft News)

27. August 2020
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 27. August - Ubisoft® gab heute mit einem Trailer den Release des SquadFinders bekannt, einer Mobile-& Desktop-Web-App, mit der Spieler von Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege passende Mitspieler, die zu ihrer Sprache, der Spielweise sowie der generellen Spielgewohnheit passen suchen und finden können. Der SquadFinder ist ab sofort über den folgenden Link verfügbar:http://rainbow6.com/squadfinde

Passend zum Release dieser neuen Plattform startet heute eine Free Week fürTom Clancy’s Rainbox Six Siege, in der Spieler den Taktik-Shooter bis zum 4. September, abhängig von der jeweiligen Plattform, kostenlos spielen können. Interessierte können sich den 60 Millionen Spielern derTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Community auf allen Plattformen anschließen und erhalten sofort Zugang zu allen Karten, Modi und 20 klassischen Operator.

About Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 60 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

