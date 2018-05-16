Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Devil-May-Cry-Sale, Hellblade und mehr

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 187394 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Jäger: Hat 75 Erfolge erreicht -- Wahnsinn!Gold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabei

16. Mai 2018 - 16:32 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert

Bei Steam könnt ihr diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion die Titel aus dem Devil-May-Cry-Franchise günstiger erwerben. Zudem wurden das Action-Adventure Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice (Testnote: 7.0), das rundenbasierte JRPG Battle Chasers - Nightwar, sowie weitere Titel im Preis reduziert. Als Angebot des Tages ist derzeit überdies das Sandbox-Aufbauspiel Trailmakers (Early Access) rabattiert. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):

8 Kudos

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daRon Gilbert (Interview)Gears of War 4 TestGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestYakuza 0 Let's PlayResident Evil 7 WalkthroughXcom 2 im TestResident Evil 7 im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-ModsGDC (Games Developers Conference)Nintendo SwitchLegend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGuide: Horizon Zero DawnTest: Mass Effect AndromedaGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaYakuza Zero LetsplayDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Xbox One X ausgepackt (Unboxing)Guide Assassin's Creed OriginsThe Elder Scrolls Serie bis Skyrim