Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Devil-May-Cry-Sale, Hellblade und mehr

Bei Steam könnt ihr diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion die Titel aus dem Devil-May-Cry-Franchise günstiger erwerben. Zudem wurden das Action-Adventure Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice (Testnote: 7.0), das rundenbasierte JRPG Battle Chasers - Nightwar, sowie weitere Titel im Preis reduziert. Als Angebot des Tages ist derzeit überdies das Sandbox-Aufbauspiel Trailmakers (Early Access) rabattiert. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Albion Online für 17,12 Euro (34 Prozent)
- American Truck Simulator: Enchanted Bundle für 13,58 Euro (68 Prozent)
- Battle Chasers - Nightwar für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Beat Cop für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Daedalic - Gigantic Bundle für 12,09 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Democracy 3: Collector's Edition für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- DMC - Devil May Cry: Complete Pack für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 Essentials für 12,60 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Hellblade - Senua's Sacrifice für 19,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- House Party (Early Access) für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Orcs Must Die! Mega Pack für 5,07 Euro (89 Prozent)
- Roguelands für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Trailmakers (Early Access) für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Worms Armageddon für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
