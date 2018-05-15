GOG-Weekly-Sale: Neue Angebote zum Wochenstart

GOG.com hat mit dem Beginn der neuen Woche neue Angebote im Store veröffentlicht. Bis zum 21. Mai können Schnäppchenjäger dort unter anderem Project Highrise, The Escapists (Testnote: 6.5), Sheltered und The Metronomicon, sowie diverse SNK-Klassiker aus Serien, wie Metal Slug, Samurai Shodown und Shock Troopers günstiger erwerben. Auch der eine oder andere Titel aus der Worms-Serie wurde im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):