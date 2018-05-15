GOG-Weekly-Sale: Neue Angebote zum Wochenstart

Denis Michel
187130 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
15. Mai 2018 - 13:18
GOG.com hat mit dem Beginn der neuen Woche neue Angebote im Store veröffentlicht. Bis zum 21. Mai können Schnäppchenjäger dort unter anderem Project Highrise, The Escapists (Testnote: 6.5), Sheltered und The Metronomicon, sowie diverse SNK-Klassiker aus Serien, wie Metal Slug, Samurai Shodown und Shock Troopers günstiger erwerben. Auch der eine oder andere Titel aus der Worms-Serie wurde im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- I.G.I. 2 - Covert Strike für 1,69 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Leisure Suit Larry für 1,69 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Metal Slug 3 für 2,49 Euro (49 Prozent)
- Mulaka für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Project Highrise für 4,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Real Bout Fatal Fury 2 - The Newcomers für 2,49 Euro (49 Prozent)
- Rezrog für 6,79 Euro (32 Prozent)
- Samurai Shodown 5 Special für 2,49 Euro (49 Prozent)
- Sengoku 3 für 2,49 Euro (49 Prozent)
- Sheltered für 3,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Shock Troopers - 2nd Squad für 2,49 Euro (49 Prozent)
- Space Pirates and Zombies 2 für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Tales of Maj'Eyal - Embers of Rage für 3,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Escapists für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Last Blade für 2,49 Euro (49 Prozent)
- The Metronomicon für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms W.M.D für 10,19 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Ziggurat für 3,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
Den ersten Teil von I.G.I haben wir damals bis zum Abwinken gespielt. Aber das tue ich mir heute nicht mehr an ;-)
Kommentar hinzufügen