GOG-Weekend-Deals von 2K Games mit Rabatten bis 80%

13. Mai 2018 - 12:55 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
GOG.com bietet an diesem Wochenende einen Sale vom Publisher 2K Games an, der unter anderem DRM-freie Titel aus Spielserien, wie Mafia, Xcom, Railroad Tycoon und Civilization umfasst. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis zu 80 Prozent. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Army Men 2 für 2,69 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Army Men - Toys In Space für 2,69 Euro (50 Prozent)
- CivCity - Rome für 2,49 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Civilization 4: Complete Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich für 1,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Hidden & Dangerous 2 - Courage Under Fire für 2,99 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack für 1,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Mafia 2: Director's Cut für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mafia für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum für 1,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Railroad Tycoon 3 für 2,09 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! für 2,09 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Sid Meier’s Railroads! für 2,09 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Xcom - Terror from the Deep für 1,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Xcom - UFO Defence für 1,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
Civilization 4 wäre was. Aber auch CivCity - Rome :-) Zeit sagt nein. PoS- und Hall of Fame ebenfalls kein grünes Licht.
Ich denke ich werde zuschlagen, die Preise sind zu verlockend und Viv City Rome habe ich noch gar nicht gespielt.
