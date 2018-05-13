GOG-Weekend-Deals von 2K Games mit Rabatten bis 80%

GOG.com bietet an diesem Wochenende einen Sale vom Publisher 2K Games an, der unter anderem DRM-freie Titel aus Spielserien, wie Mafia, Xcom, Railroad Tycoon und Civilization umfasst. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis zu 80 Prozent. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):

vgamer85 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7930 - 13. Mai 2018 - 13:41 #

Civilization 4 wäre was. Aber auch CivCity - Rome :-) Zeit sagt nein. PoS- und Hall of Fame ebenfalls kein grünes Licht.

-Stephan- 13 Koop-Gamer - P - 1573 - 13. Mai 2018 - 14:11 #

Ich denke ich werde zuschlagen, die Preise sind zu verlockend und Viv City Rome habe ich noch gar nicht gespielt.

