Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und mehr

Denis Michel
8. Mai 2018 - 11:42 — vor 8 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf dem Blog von Major Nelson wurden mit dem Beginn der Woche neue Deals with Gold bekannt geben. Bis zum 14. Mai 2018 könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Destiny 2 (Testnote: 8.5) und Xcom 2 (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag (Testnote: 8.0) und WRC 5 für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote wurden unter anderem Tacoma, EA Sports UFC 3 und Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (im Test) für die Xbox One im Preis gesenkt. Alle Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen.
Darüber hinaus hat Microsoft in seinem Store ein Franchise-Sale, ein Publisher-Sale und ein Gamefest Sale gestartet, bei denen ihr diverse Titel günstiger bekommt. Die Liste umfasst Spiele, wie Assassin’s Creed Origins (Testnote: 9.0), Hand of Fate 2, Styx - Shards of Darkness (Testnote: 7.0) und mehr. Die Angebote findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold
- 2Dark für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Air Guitar Warrior for Kinect für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: Season Pass für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Demetrios - The Big Cynical Adventure für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Destiny 2: Digital Deluxe für 55,00 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Destiny 2 + Expansion Pass für 50,00 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Destiny 2 für 28,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- For Honor: Deluxe Edition für 24,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- For Honor: Gold Edition für 36,30 Euro (67 Prozent)
- For Honor: Season Pass für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- For Honor: Standard Edition für 17,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Handball 17 für 12,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition für 9,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3 für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea Heist für 1,80 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault für 3,60 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress für 3,60 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Metro - Last Light Redux für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Penarium für 2,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Escapists für 4,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead für 4,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: City Living für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Cool Kitchen Stuff für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Deluxe Party Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Dine Out für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Luxury Party Stuff für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Perfect Patio Stuff für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Romantic Garden Stuff für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Vampires für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Vintage Glamour Stuff für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Sims 4 für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Trulon - The Shadow Engine für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Worms W.M.D für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Xcom 2: Digital Deluxe Edition für 21,45 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Xcom 2 für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Xcom 2: Collection für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Xcom 2: War of the Chosen für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Zombie Driver: Ultimate Edition für 13,49 Euro (10 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Aaero DLC 1000 Days Wasted: Drum & Bass Pack für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battle Ages: Town of Gems (550) für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battle Islands: Bag of Gold (550) für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battle Islands - Commanders: Battle Over Berlin für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Disco Dodgeball - Remix (Pre-Order) für 11,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 3 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 3: Deluxe Edition für 53,99,Euro (40 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones: Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones: The Complete First Season für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Hawken: Starter Pack für 1,20 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Iron Wings für 12,24 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für 12,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Episode 1 für 3,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) für 9,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Monster Slayers (Pre-Order) für 11,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Prominence Poker: Made Bundle für 1,50 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Raging Justice für 11,69 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Redout: Mars Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Redout: Space Exploration Pack für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Tacoma für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Assassin’s Creed 3 für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones: Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Handball 16 für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: ITRunner für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: JCB für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Lamborghini Nitro 120 für 0,66 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: New Holland für 4,68 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Official Expansion (Silver) für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- WRC 5 für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-) For Honor!Wäre was.
Danke für die Auflistung.
Danke für die neue Liste. Beim Season Pass zu The Council bin ich am Überlegen. ;)
Paar interessante Angebote sind dabei.
