Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und mehr

8. Mai 2018
Auf dem Blog von Major Nelson wurden mit dem Beginn der Woche neue Deals with Gold bekannt geben. Bis zum 14. Mai 2018 könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Destiny 2 (Testnote: 8.5) und Xcom 2 (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag (Testnote: 8.0) und WRC 5 für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote wurden unter anderem Tacoma, EA Sports UFC 3 und Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (im Test) für die Xbox One im Preis gesenkt. Alle Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen.

Darüber hinaus hat Microsoft in seinem Store ein Franchise-Sale, ein Publisher-Sale und ein Gamefest Sale gestartet, bei denen ihr diverse Titel günstiger bekommt. Die Liste umfasst Spiele, wie Assassin’s Creed Origins (Testnote: 9.0), Hand of Fate 2, Styx - Shards of Darkness (Testnote: 7.0) und mehr. Die Angebote findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

