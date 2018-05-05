Square Enix: Golden-Week-Sale mit Rabatten bis 50%

Square Enix hat im Rahmen eines Golden-Week-Sales 22 ausgewählte Spiele aus dem hauseigenen Portfolio teilweise um bis zu 50 Prozent im Preis reduziert. Die Liste umfasst unter anderem Titel, wie Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (Testnote: 7.0), Star Ocean - The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster, Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 (Testnote: 8.5), The Last Remnant (Testnote: 8.0), Spelunker Party! und mehr. Die Aktion läuft noch bis nächste Woche und endet am Donnerstag, den 10. Mai 2018. Nachfolgend alle Spiele und Preise im Überblick: