Square Enix: Golden-Week-Sale mit Rabatten bis 50%

Denis Michel
5. Mai 2018 - 13:24
Square Enix hat im Rahmen eines Golden-Week-Sales 22 ausgewählte Spiele aus dem hauseigenen Portfolio teilweise um bis zu 50 Prozent im Preis reduziert. Die Liste umfasst unter anderem Titel, wie Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (Testnote: 7.0), Star Ocean - The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster, Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 (Testnote: 8.5), The Last Remnant (Testnote: 8.0), Spelunker Party! und mehr. Die Aktion läuft noch bis nächste Woche und endet am Donnerstag, den 10. Mai 2018. Nachfolgend alle Spiele und Preise im Überblick:
- Dragon Quest Heroes 2 für 35,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dragon Quest Heroes für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 3 für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 4 für 7,24 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 4 - The After Years für 7,24 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 5 für 7,24 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 6 für 7,24 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 7 für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 8 für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 9 für 12,59 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 10 / 10-2 HD Remaster für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 13-2 für 7,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 13 für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Front Mission Evolved für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gyromancer für 2,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 für 7,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Season of Mystery - The Cherry Blossom Murders für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Spelunker Party! für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Ocean - The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster für 14,69 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Last Remnant für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- World of Final Fantasy für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Yosumin! für 2,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
