Steam-Midweek-Madness: Aerosoft-Sale, Star-Wars-day & weitere Angebote

Steam bietet diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion diverse Simulator-Spiele aus dem Portfolio des Publishers Aerosoft an. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Titel wie, World of Subways 4 - New York Line 7, Global ATC Simulator und Fernbus Simulator günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde der Star-Wars-Day-Sale gestartet, der zahlreiche Titel rund um die Sternenkrieg-Saga umfasst. Zudem gibt es Rabatte auf The Crew (Testnote: 7.5), Mortal Kombat XL (Testnote: 8.5) und mehr. Als Tagesangebot wurde der Puzzle-Platformer Fez (Testnote: 8.5) im Preis reduziert. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr gibt es unter dem Quellenlink):