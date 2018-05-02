Steam-Midweek-Madness: Aerosoft-Sale, Star-Wars-day & weitere Angebote

Denis Michel
2. Mai 2018 - 14:14
Steam bietet diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion diverse Simulator-Spiele aus dem Portfolio des Publishers Aerosoft an. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Titel wie, World of Subways 4 - New York Line 7, Global ATC Simulator und Fernbus Simulator günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde der Star-Wars-Day-Sale gestartet, der zahlreiche Titel rund um die Sternenkrieg-Saga umfasst. Zudem gibt es Rabatte auf The Crew (Testnote: 7.5), Mortal Kombat XL (Testnote: 8.5) und mehr. Als Tagesangebot wurde der Puzzle-Platformer Fez (Testnote: 8.5) im Preis reduziert. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr gibt es unter dem Quellenlink):
- Black Mesa (Early Access) für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Bridge 2 Brückenbausimulator für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Fernbus Simulator für 20,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Fez für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Global ATC Simulator für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - The Complete Saga für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mortal Kombat XL für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ride 2 für 14,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Empire at War: Gold Pack für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords für 3,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Stronghold Legends: Steam Edition für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Crew für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2 für 19,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- World of Subways 4 - New York Line 7 für 9,97 Euro (50 Prozent)
