Xbox-Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Franchise-Sale

1. Mai 2018 - 16:54
Im Xbox-Game-Store gibt es diese Woche neben den neuen Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angeboten auch einen großen Franchise-Sale, bei dem verschiedene Titel für die Xbox One und die Xbox 360 im Preis reduziert wurden. Unter anderem könnt ihr diesmal Titel, wie Monster Hunter - World (Testnote: 9.0), Star Wars - Battlefront 2 (Testnote: 8.0) NBA 2K18, Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare (Testnote: 8.0), Alien - Isolation (Testnote: 6.5) und Bound by Flame (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Titel und Preise für die beiden Konsolen im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Franchise-Sale:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Xbox 360 - Franchise-Sale:

vgamer85 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7515 - 1. Mai 2018 - 17:12 #

Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-) Interessant wirds vor allem bei dem 360 Franchise Sale :-)

Maverick 30 Pro-Gamer - P - 307147 - 1. Mai 2018 - 17:56 #

Danke für die neue Liste. ;)

Everspace kann ich Freunden kurzweiliger Weltraum-Arcade-Action mit Roguelike-Anteilen empfehlen, sieht jetzt auf einer Xbox One X mit 4K-Optik auch richtig schnieke aus mittlerweile. :-)

xan 17 Shapeshifter - P - 6650 - 1. Mai 2018 - 18:42 #

Danke für die Liste, aber dieses Mal nichts dabei. Auch ok.

RXD PREMIUM 09 Triple-Talent - P - 350 - 2. Mai 2018 - 1:34 #

Zugeschlagen bei CoD: Infinite Warfare. In 4k mit HDR und Enhanced sieht es richtig gut aus. Und Scifi hat mir sowieso besser gefallen als das doofe WW-Szenario.
Beim SP für AC:S überlege ich noch...

