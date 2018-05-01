Xbox-Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Franchise-Sale

Denis Michel
Im Xbox-Game-Store gibt es diese Woche neben den neuen Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angeboten auch einen großen Franchise-Sale, bei dem verschiedene Titel für die Xbox One und die Xbox 360 im Preis reduziert wurden. Unter anderem könnt ihr diesmal Titel, wie Monster Hunter - World (Testnote: 9.0), Star Wars - Battlefront 2 (Testnote: 8.0) NBA 2K18, Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare (Testnote: 8.0), Alien - Isolation (Testnote: 6.5) und Bound by Flame (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Titel und Preise für die beiden Konsolen im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Alien - Isolation: The Collection für 13,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation für 8,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Premium Pass für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Revolution für 15,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Beatsplosion für Kinect für 6,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: VIP für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: VIP für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Nascar für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- I, Zombie für 2,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Monster Hunter - World: Additional Gesture Bundle 2 für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Monster Hunter - World: Deluxe Kit für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Monster Hunter - World: Digital Deluxe Edition für 51,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Monster Hunter - World für 45,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18: 200,000 Virtual Currency für 37,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18: 450,000 Virtual Currency für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18: 75,000 Virtual Currency für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18: Legend Edition Gold für 75,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18: Legend Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Overruled! für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Solar Shifter EX für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Super Night Riders für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Torquel: Physics Modified Edition für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Wired Twin-Stick Bundle für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Worms Anniversary Edition für 41,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Franchise-Sale:
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Digital Pro Edition für 33,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Gold Edition für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Season Pass für 25,00 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Zombies Chronicles für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Zombies Chronicles Edition für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Zombies Deluxe für 54,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts: Digital Hardened Edition für 39,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Digital Deluxe Edition für 55,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Digital Legacy Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Launch Edition für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare Remastered für 20,00 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - WW2 für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - WW2: Digital Deluxe für 64,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - WW2: Season Pass für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - The Force Awakens für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - The Force Awakens: Deluxe Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - The Force Awakens: Season Pass für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball: Season 1 Bundle für 17,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes für 3,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront 2 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Helix Credit Base Pack für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Helix Credit Extra Large Pack für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Helix Credit Large Pack für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Helix Credit Medium Pack für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Helix Credit Small Pack für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Jack the Ripper für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Season Pass für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Steampunk Pack für 2,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Streets of London Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: The Last Maharaja Missions Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Victorian Legends Pack für 2,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass gratis
- Battlefield 4: Dragon’s Teeth gratis
- Everspace für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- We Are The Dwarves für 8,24 Euro (45 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Xbox 360 - Franchise-Sale:
- Call of Duty 4 - Modern Warfare für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare für 16,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 für 16,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 2: Season Pass für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Bundle für 19,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare 2 für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare 3 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - World at War für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars 3 - The Clone Wars für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One für 1,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed 2 für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed: Hoth Mission Pack für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed: Jedi Mission Pack für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed: Tatooine Mission Pack für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-) Interessant wirds vor allem bei dem 360 Franchise Sale :-)
Danke für die neue Liste. ;)
Everspace kann ich Freunden kurzweiliger Weltraum-Arcade-Action mit Roguelike-Anteilen empfehlen, sieht jetzt auf einer Xbox One X mit 4K-Optik auch richtig schnieke aus mittlerweile. :-)
Danke für die Liste, aber dieses Mal nichts dabei. Auch ok.
Zugeschlagen bei CoD: Infinite Warfare. In 4k mit HDR und Enhanced sieht es richtig gut aus. Und Scifi hat mir sowieso besser gefallen als das doofe WW-Szenario.
Beim SP für AC:S überlege ich noch...
