Steam: Gratisspielzeit für Payday 2, Dänemark-Games-Sale und mehr

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 183866 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
25. April 2018 - 14:15 — vor 7 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Steam bietet aktuell im Zuge seiner wöchentlichen Midweek-Madness-Aktion Gratisspielzeit für den Multiplayer-Shooter Payday 2 (Testnote: 6.5) an. Der Download ist rund 50 GB groß und ihr könnt bis Sonntag, den 29. April 2018, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) kostenlos spielen. Außerdem ist der Titel bis Sonntag, um 19:00 Uhr um die Hälfte im Preis reduziert.

Darüber hinaus wurde diese Woche ein Sale gestartet, das preislich rabattierte Spiele von dänischen Entwicklern umfasst. Unter anderem bekommt ihr hier Preisnachlass auf Hitman (Testnote: 9.0), Echo, Inside (Testnote: 9.0), A Hat in Time und mehr. Als Tagesangebot ist derzeit Age of Empires 2 HD Edition (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger zu haben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):

vgamer85 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7444 - 25. April 2018 - 16:45 #

Age of Empires 2 HD-Edition sollte ich mir mal holen :-)

TheRaffer 17 Shapeshifter - - 7636 - 25. April 2018 - 19:53 #

Gute Idee, muss ich sagen. Könnte ich auch mal ausprobieren.

Danke für den Hinweis!

