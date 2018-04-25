Steam: Gratisspielzeit für Payday 2, Dänemark-Games-Sale und mehr

Denis Michel
183866 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
25. April 2018 - 14:15 — vor 7 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Steam bietet aktuell im Zuge seiner wöchentlichen Midweek-Madness-Aktion Gratisspielzeit für den Multiplayer-Shooter Payday 2 (Testnote: 6.5) an. Der Download ist rund 50 GB groß und ihr könnt bis Sonntag, den 29. April 2018, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) kostenlos spielen. Außerdem ist der Titel bis Sonntag, um 19:00 Uhr um die Hälfte im Preis reduziert.
Darüber hinaus wurde diese Woche ein Sale gestartet, das preislich rabattierte Spiele von dänischen Entwicklern umfasst. Unter anderem bekommt ihr hier Preisnachlass auf Hitman (Testnote: 9.0), Echo, Inside (Testnote: 9.0), A Hat in Time und mehr. Als Tagesangebot ist derzeit Age of Empires 2 HD Edition (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger zu haben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Age of Empires 2 HD Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- A Hat in Time für 19,59 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Bastion für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Beholder für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Deep Rock Galactic (Early Access) für 20,69 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Echo für 15,40 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Hitman: GotY für 30,45 Euro (58 Prozent)
- Inside für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Limbo für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Nier - Automata für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Payday 2 für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rocket League: GotY für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Soma für 5,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Space Hulk - Ascension: Edition Ultimate Pack für 10,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords für 10,87 Euro (66 Prozent)
- The Hunter - Call of the Wild für 19,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Silent Age für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
Age of Empires 2 HD-Edition sollte ich mir mal holen :-)
Gute Idee, muss ich sagen. Könnte ich auch mal ausprobieren.
Danke für den Hinweis!
Kommentar hinzufügen