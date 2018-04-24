Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Publisher-Sale

Denis Michel
183742 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
24. April 2018 - 16:22
Xbox Live Programming Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt gegeben. Bis zum 30. April 2018 können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem die „Enhanced Edition“ von Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0), Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Testnote: 7.5), Yooka-Laylee (Testnote: 7.5) und Project Cars 2 (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One erwerben. Für die Xbox 360 gibt es diese Woche die erste Episode von Alien Breed. Als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One wurden unter anderem Madden NFL 18 und die „Ultimate Edition“ von Shantae - Half-Genie Hero für Gold und Silber-Mitglieder im Preis gesenkt.
Darüber hinaus hat Microsoft in Zusammenarbeit mit Devolver Digital einen kleinen Sale mit ausgewählten Spielen aus dem Portfolio des Publishers gestartet. Hier könnt ihr Titel, wie Beholder, Serial Cleaner, The Flame in the Flood und Thomas Was Alone günstiger bekommen. Nachfolgend alle Deals with Gold, Spotlight- und Publisher-Rabatte im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- A Way Out für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Armello: Deluxe Bundle für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Helix-Credit-Basispaket für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: XL-Paket Helix-Credits für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Großes Helix-Credit-Paket für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Mittleres Helix-Credit-Paket für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Kleines Helix-Credit-Paket für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Jack the Ripper für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Season Pass für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Steampunk Pack für 2,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Streets of London Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Der letzte Maharadscha für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Viktorianische Legenden für 2,00 für Euro (60 Prozent)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels Expansion Bundle für 71,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: VIP für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Porsche Expansion für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- L.A. Cops für 3,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- OlliOlli2: XL Edition für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Overcooked für 5,28 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Overcooked: The Lost Morsel für 1,48 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Project Cars 2: Deluxe Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Project Cars 2 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - Crimes and Punishments für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack für 4,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Technomancer für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- TT Isle of Man für 41,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Yooka-Laylee für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox One - Publisher-Sale:
- 10 Second Ninja X für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Action Henk für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Beholder Complete Edition für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Hue für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Human Fall Flat für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Jump Stars für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Manual Samuel für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Nova-111 für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pumped BMX + für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Serial Cleaner für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Stealth Inc. 2 - A Game of Clones für 2,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Flame in the Flood für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Little Acre für 3,90 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Swapper für 3,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Swindle für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Thomas Was Alone für 2,70 Euro (70 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- 1500 Paladins Crystals für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- 2500 Paladins Crystals für 23,44 Euro (33 Prozent)
- 3500 Paladins Crystals für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- 400 Paladins Crystals für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- 800 Paladins Crystals für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- 8000 Paladins Crystals für 66,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 18 für 21,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Starter Pack für 2,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Paladins Founder’s Pack für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Shantae - Half-Genie Hero: Ultimate Edition für 26,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Ein Deal für die 360? Es scheint,daß dort langsam die Lichter ausgehen....
Ja, scheint so, denn es ist kein Spotlight Angebot. ;)
Dankeschön
Vielen Dank für die Auflistung:-)
Kommentar hinzufügen