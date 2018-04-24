Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Publisher-Sale

XOne

Xbox Live Programming Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt gegeben. Bis zum 30. April 2018 können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem die „Enhanced Edition“ von Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0), Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Testnote: 7.5), Yooka-Laylee (Testnote: 7.5) und Project Cars 2 (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One erwerben. Für die Xbox 360 gibt es diese Woche die erste Episode von Alien Breed. Als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One wurden unter anderem Madden NFL 18 und die „Ultimate Edition“ von Shantae - Half-Genie Hero für Gold und Silber-Mitglieder im Preis gesenkt.

Darüber hinaus hat Microsoft in Zusammenarbeit mit Devolver Digital einen kleinen Sale mit ausgewählten Spielen aus dem Portfolio des Publishers gestartet. Hier könnt ihr Titel, wie Beholder, Serial Cleaner, The Flame in the Flood und Thomas Was Alone günstiger bekommen. Nachfolgend alle Deals with Gold, Spotlight- und Publisher-Rabatte im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Publisher-Sale:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold: