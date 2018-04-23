GOG-Weekly-Sale mit Rabatten bis 90%

Mit dem Beginn der neuen Woche ist auf GOG.com auch ein neuer Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr verschiedene ausgewählte Titel zu teilweise bis zu 90 Prozent reduzierten Preisen erwerben könnt. Die Liste umfasst unter anderem Spiele aus Serien, wie Men of War, Etherlords, Jagged Alliance, Stronghold, King's Bounty und mehr. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):

Griswald Meistersuppe - 23. April 2018 - 16:58

So viel was ich gern spielen würde, aber der PoS ist schon so hoch, diesmal lasse ich es aus

zuendy - 23. April 2018 - 18:02

Für Dungeons II hatte ich einen Code erhalten, der die DLCs um 75% reduziert.. "DUNGEONS2DLC75OFF" Ich find das Spiel ja Mega, von den 3 DLCs ist ja eig. nur Eins relevant, mMn. Vielleicht nützt es ja jemanden etwas. Gilt bis 30.04.

Drapondur - 23. April 2018 - 18:15

Hm, Robin Hood - The Legend of Sherwood fand ich schon immer interessant, soll aber so bockschwer wie Commandos sein.

