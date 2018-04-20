Steam-Weekend-Deals: Daedalic-Sale, VR-Frühlingsaktion und mehr

Denis Michel
20. April 2018 - 13:54
Bei Steam gibt es an diesem Wochenende einen großen Sale von Daedalic Entertainment, in dem diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Spieleherstellers, wie Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun (Testnote: 8.5), Anna's Quest oder The Long Journey Home (Testnote: 7.5) im Preis reduziert wurden. Darüber hinaus wurde im Store auch eine VR-Frühlingsaktion gestartet, die zahlreiche Titel für Virtual-Reality-Headsets, darunter Doom VFR (Testnote: 7.0), Fallout 4 VR (Testnote: 6.0), L.A. Noire - The VR Case Files, Superhot VR, Star Trek - Bridge Crew (Testnote: 7.0) und mehr umfasst. Nachfolgend könnt ihr ein paar Beispielangebote einsehen (die komplette Liste der Deals findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
Daedalic-Sale:
- Anna's Quest für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Bounty Train für 8,49 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Crazy Machines 3 für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Das Schwarze Auge - Satinavs Ketten für 1,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Dead Synchronicity - Tomorrow Comes Today für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Silence für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Long Journey Home für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Night of the Rabbit für 1,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Valhalla Hills für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Daedalic-Bundles:
- Blackguards Franchise Bundle für 2,79 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Daedalic Adventure Bundle 2 für 5,95 Euro (93 Prozent)
- Daedalic Adventure Bundle für 4,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Daedalic Artist Selection Bundle für 9,90 Euro (92 Prozent)
- Daedalic Gigantic Bundle für 12,09 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Daedalic Publisher Weekend Bundle 2018 für 39,86 Euro (72 Prozent)
- Daedalic Strategy Bundle für 29,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Holy Potatoes! A Bundle?! für 10,66 Euro (72 Prozent)
- The Daedalic Armageddon Bundle für 12,09 Euro (90 Prozent)
- The Daedalic Comedy Selection für 4,49 Euro (90 Prozent)
VR-Frühlingsaktion:
- Arizona Sunshine für 21,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Doom VFR für 20,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 VR für 41,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Island 359 für 16,09 Euro (30 Prozent)
- L.A. Noire - The VR Case Files für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Paranormal Activity - The Lost Soul für 18,47 Euro (34 Prozent)
- Sairento VR für 20,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Serious Sam VR Bundle für 44,36 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Star Trek - Bridge Crew für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Superhot VR für 17,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
Sonstige Angebote:
- Audiosurf 2 für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- For the King für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Legion TD 2 (Early Access, Tagesangebot) für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 16,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Salt and Sanctuary für 7,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Squad (Early Access) für 27,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition für 11,21 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Vanishing Realms (Early Access) für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
So schade das Fallout 4 und L.A. Noir nicht für PSVR in Sicht sind... :(
