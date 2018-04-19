Humble Store: Science-Fiction-Angebote mit Rabatten bis 82%

Denis Michel
Im Humble Store gibt es diese Woche einen Sale mit ausgewählten Science-Fiction-Spielen, darunter No Man's Sky (Testnote: 6.0), Elite - Dangerous (Testnote: 7.0), The Talos Principle, Stellaris (Testnote: 6.5), FTL - Faster than Light (Testnote: 8.5), Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion und mehr. Die Rabatte reichen dabei teilweise bis zu 82 Prozent. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Elite - Dangerous für 10,11 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Everspace für 15,11 Euro (46 Prozent)
- FTL - Faster than Light für 2,24 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Galactic Civilizations 3: Core Edition für 11,31 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Homeworld: Remastered Collection für 9,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition für 20,69 Euro (55 Prozent)
- No Man's Sky für 21,59 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Osiris - New Dawn (Early Access) für 10,34 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Rebel Galaxy für 3,59 Euro (82 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion für 8,99 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Stellaris für 14,39 Euro (64 Prozent)
- The Signal from Tölva für 7,41 Euro (55 Prozent)
- The Talos Principle für 7,19 Euro (82 Prozent)
- Valley für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Xenonauts für 5,66 Euro (55 Prozent)
Rebel Galaxy für knapp 4€ kann ich sehr empfehlen, auch FTL für nicht mal 3€ ist sein Geld mehr als wert. ^^
Rebel Galaxy ist wirklich ein tolles Spiel. Sehr empfehlenswert :)
