Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 23. April 2018 könnt ihr unter anderem The Surge (Testnote: 8.0), Ghost Recon - Wildlands (Testnote: 8.5) und Halo 5 - Guardians (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox One, sowie Battlefield 3 (MP-Testnote: 9.0), Mass Effect 3 (Testnote: 9.5) und Dead Space 3 (Testnote: 7.5) für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Hier alle Deals im Überblick (Last-Gen-Titel, die dank Abwärtskompatibilität dank auf der Xbox One spielbar sind, wurden hier mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet):
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- A Hat in Time für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Blast ‘em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ethan - Meteor Hunter für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands: Gold Edition für 44,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 10 goldene REQ-Pakete + 3 Gratis für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 15 goldene REQ-Pakete + 5 Gratis für 30,14 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 34 goldene REQ-Pakete + 13 Gratis für 54,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 7 goldene REQ-Pakete + 2 Gratis für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: Digital Deluxe Edition für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Indie Bundle: Shiness + Seasons after Fall für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Manual Samuel für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sky Force Reloaded für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Escapists 2 für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Little Acre für 5,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Surge für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Surge: A Walk in the Park für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Surge: Complete Edition für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Unravel für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Warhammer Bundle - Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- World to the West für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Observer für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Abyss - The Wraiths of Eden für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Among the Sleep für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Bulb Boy für 6,02 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Crawl für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Dark Arcana - The Carnival für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Don’t Knock Twice für 7,49 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Emily Wants to Play für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Friday the 13th - The Game für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Has-Been Heroes für 8,25 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Hello Neighbor für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Infinity Runner für 2,10 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Iron Crypticle für 3,60 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Kholat für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Knock-Knock für 2,10 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Layers of Fear für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Let Them Come für 4,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Mutant Football League für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Narcosis für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Outlast für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Outlast 2 für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass für 9,90 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration für 18,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Pack für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sheltered für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut für 5,61 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Soma für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Subterrain für 6,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Bunker für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Coma: Recut für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead für 4,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Final Station für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Toby - The Secret Mine für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Vaccine für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Seltene Mod für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Warframe: 170 Platinum für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Zwei seltene Mods für 64,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Drei seltene Mods für 77,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Warframe: 370 Platinum für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Warhammer - End Times - Vermintide für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- What Remains of Edith Finch für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Whispering Willows für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- White Noise 2 für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Zombie Party für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Huch, The Surge wäre jetzt wirklich günstig zu ergattern :-) Vielen Dank für die Auflistung.
Langsam wird der Preis interessant ...
Ja aber ganz ganz langsam :-)
War eines meiner besten Spiele der letzten Jahre, weil es wirklich genau meinen Geschmack getroffen hat. Nicht, dass ich da subjektiv wäre ...
Naja, hab mir dann doch endlich mal Skyrim gegönnt. :)
Habs mir dämlicherweise vor zwei Wochen für 29,99 Euro im Sale für die One gegönnt, naja 10 Euro verbraten..passiert xD
Wünsch dir viel Spaß ;-)
Naja, mit dem Gedanken kann man sich nie etwas kaufen ;)
Danke fürs Übernehmen der News und die Auflistung, Denis. :)
Dieses Mal sind interessante Titel für mich dabei, Observer, Edith Finch und Sky Force Reloaded. ;)
Danke für die Liste, aber nichts für mich dabei. Ich empfehle jedem, der es noch nicht hat: Unravel. Feiner Puzzle Platformer mit wunderschöner Grafik und "Story".
