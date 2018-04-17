Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

17. April 2018 - 11:36 — vor 8 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 23. April 2018 könnt ihr unter anderem The Surge (Testnote: 8.0), Ghost Recon - Wildlands (Testnote: 8.5) und Halo 5 - Guardians (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox One, sowie Battlefield 3 (MP-Testnote: 9.0), Mass Effect 3 (Testnote: 9.5) und Dead Space 3 (Testnote: 7.5) für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Hier alle Deals im Überblick (Last-Gen-Titel, die dank Abwärtskompatibilität dank auf der Xbox One spielbar sind, wurden hier mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet):

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

vgamer85 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7139 - 17. April 2018 - 13:53 #

Huch, The Surge wäre jetzt wirklich günstig zu ergattern :-) Vielen Dank für die Auflistung.

Wesker 14 Komm-Experte - P - 2453 - 17. April 2018 - 16:59 #

Langsam wird der Preis interessant ...

vgamer85 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7139 - 17. April 2018 - 17:40 #

Ja aber ganz ganz langsam :-)

Jac 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7100 - 17. April 2018 - 19:39 #

War eines meiner besten Spiele der letzten Jahre, weil es wirklich genau meinen Geschmack getroffen hat. Nicht, dass ich da subjektiv wäre ...

Jak81 16 Übertalent - 5551 - 17. April 2018 - 15:02 #

Naja, hab mir dann doch endlich mal Skyrim gegönnt. :)

vgamer85 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7139 - 17. April 2018 - 16:48 #

Habs mir dämlicherweise vor zwei Wochen für 29,99 Euro im Sale für die One gegönnt, naja 10 Euro verbraten..passiert xD

Wünsch dir viel Spaß ;-)

xan 17 Shapeshifter - P - 6622 - 17. April 2018 - 17:19 #

Naja, mit dem Gedanken kann man sich nie etwas kaufen ;)

Maverick 30 Pro-Gamer - P - 305393 - 17. April 2018 - 15:13 #

Danke fürs Übernehmen der News und die Auflistung, Denis. :)

Dieses Mal sind interessante Titel für mich dabei, Observer, Edith Finch und Sky Force Reloaded. ;)

xan 17 Shapeshifter - P - 6622 - 17. April 2018 - 16:41 #

Danke für die Liste, aber nichts für mich dabei. Ich empfehle jedem, der es noch nicht hat: Unravel. Feiner Puzzle Platformer mit wunderschöner Grafik und "Story".

