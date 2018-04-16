Gamesplanet: Frühlingsverkauf mit zahlreichen Rabatten gestartet

Denis Michel
182467 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
16. April 2018 - 13:18 — vor 3 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Der Händler Gamesplanet hat in seinem Store den diesjährigen Frühlingsverkauf mit zahlreichen Angeboten gestartet. Bis zum kommenden Sonntag, den 22. April 2018, könnt ihr dort unter anderem Assassin's Creed Origins (Testnote: 9.0), Dark Souls 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Risen 3 - Titan Lords (Testnote: 8.5), Steel Division - Normandy 44 (Testnote: 7.5), Layers of Fear (Testnote: 8.0) und diverse weitere Titel günstiger erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Age of Wonders 3 Collection für 15,99 Euro (68 Prozent) - Steam
- Alien - Isolation: The Collection für 9,99 Euro (78 Prozent) - Steam
- Assassin's Creed Origins für 28,99 Euro (52 Prozent) - Uplay
- Bayonetta für 10,99 Euro (45 Prozent) - Steam
- Beholder für 2,99 Euro (70 Prozent) - Steam
- Black Mirror für 22,99 Euro (23 Prozent) - Steam
- Castle of Illusion für 3,99 Euro (69 Prozent) - Steam
- Dark Souls 3: Deluxe Edition (mit Season Pass) für 26,99 Euro (68 Prozent) - Steam
- Human - Fall Flat für 4,99 Euro (67 Prozent) - Steam
- Lords of the Fallen: GotY für 4,99 Euro (83 Prozent) - Steam
- Lost Planet 2 für 3,33 Euro (83 Prozent) - Steam
- Northgard für 18,99 Euro (32 Prozent) - Steam
- Rayman Legends für 5,79 Euro (71 Prozent) - Uplay
- Risen Franchise Pack für 8,49 Euro (80 Prozent) - Steam
- Rising Storm 2 - Vietnam für 9,99 Euro (57 Prozent) - Steam
- Seven - The Days Long Gone für 16,99 Euro (43 Prozent) - Steam
- Stealth Inc 2 - A Game of Clones für 2,49 Euro (83 Prozent) - Steam
- Steel Division - Normandy 44 für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent) - Steam
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 16,49 Euro (59 Prozent) - Steam
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection für 5,55 Euro (84 Prozent) - Steam
Hmm, Northgard ... das klingt verlockend.
hmm ... das wäre mal die chance ohne viel verlust tropico5 auszuprobieren
Lords of the Fallen sollte ich mal nachholen.
Kommentar hinzufügen