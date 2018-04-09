GOG-Weekly-Sale mit Outlast 2, Soma, Virginia, Layers of Fear und mehr

Denis Michel
9. April 2018
Der Beginn der neuen Woche bringt wie gewohnt neue DRM-freie Angebote im GOG-Store mit sich. Bis zum 16. April 2018 können Schnäppchenjäger dort unter anderem Titel, wie Outlast 2 (Testnote: 7.5), Soma (Testnote: 7.0), Virginia (im Test), Layers of Fear (Testnote: 8.0), Amnesia - A Machine For Pigs (Testnote: 7.5) und mehr günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Amnesia - A Machine For Pigs für 2,49 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Beat Cop für 5,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Darkwood für 9,79 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Goetia für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gone Home für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hard West für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Inner Chains für 10,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Inside für 9,69 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Kona für 8,09 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Layers of Fear für 4,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Outlast 2 für 11,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Soma für 6,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Stasis für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Virginia für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
