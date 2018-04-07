Square Enix: Frühjahrsputz-Angebote gestartet

Denis Michel
181045 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
7. April 2018 - 13:12 — vor 3 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Square Enix hat in seinem Online-Store die Frühjahrsputz-Angebote gestartet. Bis zum 10. April 2018, um 19:59 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort ausgewählte reduzierte Spiele aus dem Portfolio des Publishers erwerben. Rabatte gibt es unter anderem auf Rise of the Tomb Raider - 20-jähriges Jubiläum (Testnote: 9.0), Life is Strange - Before the Storm (im Test), Deus Ex - Mankind Divided (Testnote: 8.5), Just Cause 3 (Testnote: 8.0) und mehr. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot könnt ihr unter dem Quellenlink einsehen):
- Anachronox für 1,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Black the Fall: Collector's Edition für 10,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Children of Zodiarcs für 12,59 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Deadbeat Heroes für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dungeon Siege 3 für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: XL Edition für 18,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Kane and Lynch Collection für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Legacy of Kain - Blood Omen 2 für 1,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Life is Strange - Before the Storm für 11,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Mini Ninjas für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Murdered - Soul Suspect für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Quantum Conundrum für 2,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 16,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Thief Collection für 11,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
Ich kenn den Online-Store von SE nicht. Wie sieht es mit DRM aus?
Rise of the Tomb Raider und Deus Ex Mankind Divided kann ich empfehlen ;-)
Das sind keine guten Rabatte, gab es vor kurzem fast alles schon bei Steam, im Humble Store oder bei GMG günstiger. Deus Ex Mankind Divided hätte man zum Beispiel für 6 € bekommen können. ;)
Frühjahrsputzangebote? Sauber!
Kommentar hinzufügen