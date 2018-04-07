GOG-Weekend-Sale mit Broforce, Giana Sisters, Cuphead und mehr

Denis Michel
181045 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
7. April 2018 - 12:24
Auf GOG.com wurden neue Wochenendangebote mit Rabatten bis 80 Prozent veröffentlicht. Die Liste der DRM-freien Spiele umfasst unter anderem Broforce, Giana Sisters - Twisted Dreams (Testnote: 8.0), Jotun, Cuphead, Reigns und mehr. Alle Preise gelten bis 9. April. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Ascendant für 1,69 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Blade & Bones für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Broforce für 3,59 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Chroma Squad für 3,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Cuphead für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Giana Sisters - Twisted Dreams für 3,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Little Big Adventure für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime für 6,09 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Reigns für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted für 3,29 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Starcrawlers für 9,69 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sundered für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Symphony für 2,09 Euro (74 Prozent)
- The Last Leviathan (Early Access) für 6,49 Euro (20 Prozent)
- The Signal From Tölva für 8,09 Euro (50 Prozent)
Broforce und Gianna Sisters habe ich schon.
Bei Starcrawlers hab ich jetzt mal zugeschlagen - hat mich schon länger interessiert :D
