Humble Store: Kalypso-Woche mit Rabatten bis 75 Prozent

Denis Michel
4. April 2018 - 14:23 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
In Humble Store wurde diese Woche ein Kalypso-Sale mit diversen Spielen aus dem Portfolio des Studios gestartet. Unter anderem wurden hier Titel, wie Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Project Highrise, Railway Empire (Testnote: 8.0) und Vikings - Wolves of Midgard um teilweise bis zu 78 Prozent im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben).
- Anna: Extended Edition für 2,24 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Dark für 2,24 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Disciples 3: Gold Edition für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Dungeons 3 für 20,24 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Grand Ages - Medieval für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Omerta - City of Gangsters: Gold Edition für 5,61 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Patrizier 4: Gold Edition für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Project Highrise für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Railway Empire für 38,24 Euro (24 Prozent)
- Rise of Venice - Beyond the Sea für 2,24 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Sudden Strike 4 für 15,74 Euro (69 Prozent)
- The Metronomicon für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection für 7,86 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Urban Empire für 6,74 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard für 9,44 Euro (69 Prozent)
