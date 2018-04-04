Humble Store: Kalypso-Woche mit Rabatten bis 75 Prozent

In Humble Store wurde diese Woche ein Kalypso-Sale mit diversen Spielen aus dem Portfolio des Studios gestartet. Unter anderem wurden hier Titel, wie Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Project Highrise, Railway Empire (Testnote: 8.0) und Vikings - Wolves of Midgard um teilweise bis zu 78 Prozent im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben).