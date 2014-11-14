Steam: Gratisspielzeit für This War of Mine, Metro-Sale und mehr

Denis Michel
4. April 2018 - 10:41
Bei Steam könnt ihr aktuell und noch bis Sonntag, den 8. April 2018, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) das Survival-Adventure This War of Mine (Testnote: 7.5) kostenlos spielen. Der Download ist etwa zwei Gigabyte groß. Gleichzeitig wurde der Titel bis Montag, den 9. April 2018, um 19:00 Uhr, um 70 Prozent im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus gibt es diese Woche im Rahmen der Midweek-Madness-Aktion weitere Titel günstiger zu erwerben, darunter Elex (Testnote: 7.5), Rogue Legacy, Expeditions - Viking (Testnote: 6.5), Torchlight 2 (Testnote: 8.5) und die Metro-Spiele. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Door Kickers für 2,84 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Elex für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Expeditions - Viking für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Guacamelee! Complete für 1,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- IL-2 Sturmovik - Battle of Stalingrad für 15,97 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Immortal Redneck für 9,97 Euro (50 Prozent)
- King's Bounty: Ultimate Edition für 8,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Late Shift für 7,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Men of War: Collector Pack 2012 für 7,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Metro - Last Light Redux für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Rivals of Aether für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Road Redemption für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- This War of Mine für 4,69 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Torchlight 2 für 4,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Valley für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
