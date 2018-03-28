Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Dawn-of-War-Sale, Slime Ranger und mehr

Denis Michel
Bei Steam könnt ihr diese Woche im Rahmen der Midweek-Madness-Aktion Warhammer-40.000-Spiele aus der Dawn-of-War-Reihe günstiger erwerben. Unter anderem wurden hier die „Master Collections“ von Dawn of War und Dawn of War 2 (Testnote: 8.0), sowie der aktuellste Teil der Serie, Dawn of War 3 (Testnote: 8.0), im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus gibt es Preisnachlässe auf Slime Ranger, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum (Testnote: 9.0) und mehr. Als Tagesangebot ist Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter (Testnote. 7.0) günstiger zu haben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispielangebote (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Bioshock: The Collection für 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Civilization 4: Complete Edition für 6,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dawn of War 3 für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided für 5,99 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Insurgency für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3 XL für 11,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Life is Strange: Complete Season für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Multiplayer Party Pack für 28,07 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Murdered - Soul Suspect für 4,49 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Outlast Trinity für 13,76 Euro (76 Prozent)
- Railway Empire für 42,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Remothered - Tormented Fathers für 9,74 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 16,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Rocket League: GotY für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter für 13,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Slime Rancher für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Space Engineers: Deluxe Edition (Early Access) für 11,20 Euro (66 Prozent)
- The Witness für 14,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Thief für 4,49 Euro (85 Prozent)
Slime Rancher ist super. Könnt ihr ruhig mal ausprobieren.
Bei Dawn of War 3 für 9,99 werde ich mal zuschlagen.
lohnt es sich denn civ4 noch zu holen, ist ja schon etwas in die jahre gekommen. muss dazu sagen, dass ich noch kein civ gespielt habe und quasi ein "einsteigerfreundliches" suche, wenn es das bei dieser reihe überhaupt gibt. zum ausprobieren wäre das halt ein super preis ...
