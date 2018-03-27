Humble Store: The Darkness 2 gratis + Indie-Mega-Woche

Denis Michel
179238 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
27. März 2018 - 15:58 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
The Darkness 2 ab 2,88 € bei Amazon.de
kaufen.
Im Humble Store wird aktuell und noch für kurze Zeit der düstere Ego-Shooter The Darkness 2 (Testnote: 8.0) von Digital Extremes kostenlos angeboten. Dabei handelt es sich um die Steam-Version des Spiels. Darüber hinaus startete im Store die Indie-Mega-Woche mit zahlreichen Rabatten für die Schnäppchenjäger. Unter anderem wurden hier Titel, wie Inside (Testnote: 9.0), Dead Cells (Early Access), Cuphead, Owlboy (Testnote: 7.5), Hollow Knight (im User-Artikel), Superhot und Darkest Dungeon (Testnote: 8.0) im Preis reduziert. Einige Beispielangebote könnt ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen einsehen. Mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink.
- Axiom Verge für 8,09 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Beat Cop für 5,39 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Besiege (Early Access) für 6,29 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Broforce für 3,14 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer für 2,69 Euro (82 Prozent)
- Cuphead für 15,29 Euro (24 Prozent)
- Darkest Dungeon für 7,55 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dead Cells (Early Access) für 12,05 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Enter the Gungeon für 6,74 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Hob für 13,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Hollow Knight für 8,90 Euro (41 Prozent)
- Human - Fall Flat für 6,74 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Inside für 8,99 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Limbo für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Owlboy für 16,55 Euro (26 Prozent)
- Plague Inc - Evolved für 6,06 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Rocket League für 10,79 Euro (46 Prozent)
- Seven - The Days Long Gone für 17,54 Euro (42 Prozent)
- Slime Rancher für 8,90 Euro (46 Prozent)
- Soma für 6,29 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Spintires für 3,36 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Superhot für 11,33 Euro (46 Prozent)
- This is the Police für 4,44 Euro (70 Prozent)
- This War of Mine: Humble Deluxe Edition für 5,12 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Torchlight 2 für 8,54 Euro (55 Prozent)
Fehler: Sprintires -> Spintires
Gut gesehen, danke ;)
Kommentar hinzufügen