Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote + Frühlingsrabatte

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekannt gegeben. Bis zum 2. April können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5) und Hand of Fate für die Xbox One, sowie Mirror's Edge (im User-Artikel) und Alice - Madness Returns (Testnote. 8.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote wurden das Metro Redux Bundle, sowie Stahl-Pakete für For Honor (MP-Testnote: 7.0) und die DLCs für Rocket League (im User-Artikel) im Preis gesenkt. Die Liste der Gold- und Spotlight-Deals könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen.
Darüber hinaus hat Microsoft die diesjährige Frühlingsaktion gestartet, bei der ihr aus mehr als 300 reduzierten Spiele wählen könnt. Die Liste umfasst unter anderem Spiele, wie Assassin's Creed Origins (Testnote: 9.0), Batman - Arkham Knight (Testnote: 9.0), Call of Duty - WW2 (Testnote: 8.5), Cuphead, Destiny 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Doom (Testnote: 8.5), Gears of War 4 (Testnote: 9.0) und mehr. Ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store für die Xbox One könnt ihr in dieser Meldung einsehen. Das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben. Alle Preise aus der Frühlingsaktion gelten bis zum 11. April 2018, um 11:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit):
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- A Walk in the Dark für 3,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Porsche-Erweiterung für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Erweiterungspass für 19,24 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Autopaket „Fast & Furious“ für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Furi für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Gryphon Knight Epic für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Hand of Fate: Wildcards für 2,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Hand of Fate für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen: Digitale Gesamtausgabe für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- For Honor 11.000 Stahl-Paket für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- For Honor 150.000 Stahl-Paket für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- For Honor 25.000 Stahl-Paket für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- For Honor 5.000 Stahl-Paket für 3,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- For Honor 65.000 Stahl-Paket für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Metro 2033 Redux für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Metro Redux Bundle für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Aftershock für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Back to the Future Car Pack für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Batman v Superman Autopaket für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Esper für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GTR-R34 für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Fast and Furious DLC Bundle für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Hot Wheels Bone Shaker für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Hot Wheels Twin Mill 3 für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Marauder für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Masamune für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Proteus für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Triton für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Vulcan für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Alice: Madness Returns für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bound by Flame für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Contrast für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Final Exam für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mars - War Logs für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Medal of Honor - Airborne für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Mirror’s Edge für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Raw - Realms of Ancient War für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Shadows of the Damned für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2 für 5,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2: Gold für 4,31 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2: Siberian Strike für 2,84 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior: Map Pack für 2,84 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior: Second Strike für 2,67 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Things on Wheels für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms - Ultimate Mayhem für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox Frühlingsaktion:
- Assassin's Creed Origins für 48,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Knight für 20,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - WW2 für 55,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Cuphead für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Destiny 2 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Doom für 22,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Elex für 35,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: GotY für 48,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fe für 16,59 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Gears of War 4 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Get Even für 17,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: XL Edition für 14,85 Euro (75 Prozent)
- L. A. Noire für 33,19 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition für 17,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Deluxe Edition für 30,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges für 48,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Project Cars 2 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Gold Edition für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Sonic Forces für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Danke für die neue Liste. :)
Wieder kein Sniper Elite 4 im Angebot bei der Frühlingsaktion, schade. ;)
Falls ein PC verfügbar ist, lieber da spielen.
Hatte mit der One-Version zwar Spaß, aber als ich mir später noch mal die PC-Version geholt habe, musste ich fast weinen.
Spiel ist aber auch auf der One lohnenswert, schöner Schleicher.
Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-) Elex kommt mit 30 Euro langsam in meinen Wunschbereich.
Danke für die Liste
Direkt mal Metal Gear Rising für unter 10 Euro mitgenommen, das fehlte noch.
Und jetzt könnten langsam mal MGS 2 und 3 HD ins BC-Programm kommen.
Fe kostet auf der Switch aktuell übrigens nur 12,99€ :)
