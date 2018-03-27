Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote + Frühlingsrabatte

27. März 2018
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekannt gegeben. Bis zum 2. April können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5) und Hand of Fate für die Xbox One, sowie Mirror's Edge (im User-Artikel) und Alice - Madness Returns (Testnote. 8.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote wurden das Metro Redux Bundle, sowie Stahl-Pakete für For Honor (MP-Testnote: 7.0) und die DLCs für Rocket League (im User-Artikel) im Preis gesenkt. Die Liste der Gold- und Spotlight-Deals könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen.

Darüber hinaus hat Microsoft die diesjährige Frühlingsaktion gestartet, bei der ihr aus mehr als 300 reduzierten Spiele wählen könnt. Die Liste umfasst unter anderem Spiele, wie Assassin's Creed Origins (Testnote: 9.0), Batman - Arkham Knight (Testnote: 9.0), Call of Duty - WW2 (Testnote: 8.5), Cuphead, Destiny 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Doom (Testnote: 8.5), Gears of War 4 (Testnote: 9.0) und mehr. Ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store für die Xbox One könnt ihr in dieser Meldung einsehen. Das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben. Alle Preise aus der Frühlingsaktion gelten bis zum 11. April 2018, um 11:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit):

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Xbox Frühlingsaktion:

Maverick - 27. März 2018 - 12:06

Danke für die neue Liste. :)

Wieder kein Sniper Elite 4 im Angebot bei der Frühlingsaktion, schade. ;)

Wesker - 27. März 2018 - 15:10

Falls ein PC verfügbar ist, lieber da spielen.
Hatte mit der One-Version zwar Spaß, aber als ich mir später noch mal die PC-Version geholt habe, musste ich fast weinen.

Spiel ist aber auch auf der One lohnenswert, schöner Schleicher.

vgamer85 - 27. März 2018 - 12:06

Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-) Elex kommt mit 30 Euro langsam in meinen Wunschbereich.

andreas1806 - 27. März 2018 - 12:07

Danke für die Liste

Wesker - 27. März 2018 - 13:47

Direkt mal Metal Gear Rising für unter 10 Euro mitgenommen, das fehlte noch.

Und jetzt könnten langsam mal MGS 2 und 3 HD ins BC-Programm kommen.

Wunderheiler - 27. März 2018 - 16:19

Fe kostet auf der Switch aktuell übrigens nur 12,99€ :)

