Xbox One: Deals with Gold mit Mirror's Edge Catalyst, GTA 5 und mehr

20. März 2018 - 11:22 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche veröffentlicht. Goldmitglieder können bis zum 26. März unter anderem Titel wie Mirror's Edge Catalyst (Testnote: 8.0), GTA 5 (Testnote: 10) und die „Game of the Year Edition“ von Dragon Age - Inquisition (Testnote: 9.5) für die Xbox One sowie Dragon Age 2 (Testnote. 8.5), Skate 3 (Testnote: 9.0) und Worms für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One wurden die DLC-Packs für Smite, The Crew (Testnote: 7.5) und The Division (Testnote: 8.5) sowie auch die „Ultimate Animal Collection“ von Zoo Tycoon im Preis gesenkt. Nachfolgend die Spiele und Preise im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Color Symphony 2 für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Inquisition: GotY für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dying - Reborn für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Goliath für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ für 55,24 Euro (35 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle für 68,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Cashcard „Megalodon“ für 63,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Startpaket und Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ für 77,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Startpaket und Cashcard „Megalodon“ für 95,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Startpaket und Cashcard „Walhai“ für 91,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Horse Racing 2016 für 1,95 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Hunter’s Legacy für 2,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure für 2,79 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Octahedron für 9,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Serial Cleaner für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Surge für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Surge: A Walk in the Park für 12,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
- The Surge: Complete Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Technomancer für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Smite: Battleground of the Gods 1500 Juwelen für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Smite: Battleground of the Gods 2500 Juwelen für 20,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Smite: Battleground of the Gods 3500 Juwelen für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Smite: Battleground of the Gods 400 Juwelen für 5,52 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Smite: Battleground of the Gods 800 Juwelen für 9,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Smite: Battleground of the Gods 8000 Juwelen für 51,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Smite: Battleground of the Gods Ultimate God Pack Bundle für 12,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Crew: Bronze Crew Credit Pack für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Crew: Gold Crew Credit Pack für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Crew: Platinum Crew Credit Pack für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Crew: Silver Crew Credit Pack für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Division: Let it Snow Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Parade Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Last Stand für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Season Pass für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Division: Streets of New York Outfit Bundle für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Survival für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Underground für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: 1050 Premium Credits Pack für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Division: 2400 Premium Credits Pack für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Division: 4600 Premium Credits Pack für 24,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Division: 500 Premium Credits Pack für 3,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Division: 7200 Premium Credits Pack für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Division: Frontline Outfit Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Marine Forces Outfits Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Military Specialists Outfits Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Sports Fan Outfit Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Upper East Side Outfit Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Endlich mal was von GTA dabei.
Ja, hatten wir schon lange nicht mehr...^^
Diese Spotlight-Angebote.. ich lese nur noch The Division O_o
Ich habe ja zum Season Pass gegriffen ... ich weiß nicht, ob das gut war. :D
Weiß jemand, ob bei Zoo Tycoon mittlerweile die Map-Begrenzung aufgehoben wurde??
Danke für die neue Liste, die Auswahl war schon besser. ;)
Für jeden ders noch nicht gespielt hat - Catalyst ist sooooo gut, wahnsinn. Ich schwärme immer noch davon, obwohl ich mir quasi nix erwartet habe.
Geht mir genauso, habe es dank EA Access durchspielen dürfen und war begeistert. Schade, dass es, wie der Vorgänger, gefloppt ist.
Bei The Surge : "Nur ein klein wenig runter und Hand drauf" ;-) (KCD Feilschen und so ;-) ja unter 20 Euro wäre ich dabei..am besten für 10 Euro :D Vielen Dank für die Auflistung
