Xbox One: Deals with Gold mit Mirror's Edge Catalyst, GTA 5 und mehr

XOne
Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 178009 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreicht

20. März 2018 - 11:22 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Xbox One ab 321,04 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche veröffentlicht. Goldmitglieder können bis zum 26. März unter anderem Titel wie Mirror's Edge Catalyst (Testnote: 8.0), GTA 5 (Testnote: 10) und die „Game of the Year Edition“ von Dragon Age - Inquisition (Testnote: 9.5) für die Xbox One sowie Dragon Age 2 (Testnote. 8.5), Skate 3 (Testnote: 9.0) und Worms für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One wurden die DLC-Packs für Smite, The Crew (Testnote: 7.5) und The Division (Testnote: 8.5) sowie auch die „Ultimate Animal Collection“ von Zoo Tycoon im Preis gesenkt. Nachfolgend die Spiele und Preise im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

5 Kudos
Old Lion 26 Spiele-Kenner - P - 72215 - 20. März 2018 - 11:23 #

Endlich mal was von GTA dabei.

Denis Michel Freier Redakteur - 178009 - 20. März 2018 - 11:23 #

Ja, hatten wir schon lange nicht mehr...^^

Aladan 23 Langzeituser - - 43076 - 20. März 2018 - 11:25 #

Diese Spotlight-Angebote.. ich lese nur noch The Division O_o

Wesker 14 Komm-Experte - P - 2381 - 20. März 2018 - 11:46 #

Ich habe ja zum Season Pass gegriffen ... ich weiß nicht, ob das gut war. :D

Old Lion 26 Spiele-Kenner - P - 72215 - 20. März 2018 - 11:25 #

Weiß jemand, ob bei Zoo Tycoon mittlerweile die Map-Begrenzung aufgehoben wurde??

Maverick 30 Pro-Gamer - P - 299491 - 20. März 2018 - 11:30 #

Danke für die neue Liste, die Auswahl war schon besser. ;)

Punisher 19 Megatalent - P - 16735 - 20. März 2018 - 11:38 #

Für jeden ders noch nicht gespielt hat - Catalyst ist sooooo gut, wahnsinn. Ich schwärme immer noch davon, obwohl ich mir quasi nix erwartet habe.

Wesker 14 Komm-Experte - P - 2381 - 20. März 2018 - 11:45 #

Geht mir genauso, habe es dank EA Access durchspielen dürfen und war begeistert. Schade, dass es, wie der Vorgänger, gefloppt ist.

vgamer85 17 Shapeshifter - P - 6414 - 20. März 2018 - 12:08 #

Bei The Surge : "Nur ein klein wenig runter und Hand drauf" ;-) (KCD Feilschen und so ;-) ja unter 20 Euro wäre ich dabei..am besten für 10 Euro :D Vielen Dank für die Auflistung

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daRon Gilbert (Interview)Gears of War 4 TestGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestYakuza 0 Let's PlayResident Evil 7 WalkthroughXcom 2 im TestResident Evil 7 im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-ModsGDC (Games Developers Conference)Nintendo SwitchLegend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGuide: Horizon Zero DawnTest: Mass Effect AndromedaGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaYakuza Zero LetsplayDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Xbox One X ausgepackt (Unboxing)Guide Assassin's Creed OriginsThe Elder Scrolls Serie bis Skyrim