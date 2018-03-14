GOG: St. Patrick's-Day-Sale mit zahlreichen Rabatten

Denis Michel
14. März 2018 - 16:04
Auf GOG.com ist ein Sale zum St. Patrick's Day gestartet, bei dem mehr als 300 Titel mit teilweise bis zu 90 Prozent Preisnachlass angeboten werden. Das Angebot umfasst unter anderem Spiele, wie Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0), Tyranny (Testnote: 8.0), Shadow Warrior 2 (Testnote: 7.0), Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Metro - Last Light Redux (Testnote: 8.5), Last Day of June (Testnote: 8.0) und mehr. Einige Beispiele aus dem Store könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen. Die komplette Liste der Rabatte findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben.
Im Rahmen des Sales könnt ihr zudem für 2,59 Euro die „geheimnisvollen Hüte“ erwerben. In jedem Hut findet ihr ein zufälliges Spiel, dass ihr noch nicht in eurer GOG-Spielebibliothek habt.
- Absolver für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Always Sometimes Monsters für 2,59 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hotline Miami 2 - Wrong Number für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Human Fall Flat für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition für 7,59 Euro (49 Prozent)
- King Arthur Collection für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Last Day of June für 12,09 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - The Telltale Series für 11,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Metro - Last Light Redux für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition für 27,79 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Risen 3 - Titan Lords: Upgrade to Complete für 2,59 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Serial Cleaner für 5,29 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Shadow Warrior 2 für 18,59 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter für 13,59 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sunless Sea für 5,49 Euro (66 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Titan Souls für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection für 8,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tyranny: Overlord Edition für 18,69 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Vampire - The Masquerade - Bloodlines für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
