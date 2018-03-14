Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Kerbal Space Programm, Tekken 7 und mehr

Denis Michel

14. März 2018
Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion Squads Weltraumfahrt-Simulator Kerbal Space Program, Capcoms Prügelspiel Tekken 7 (Testnote: 8.0), sowie Giant Softwares Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus bekommt ihr Rabatte auf weitere Titel, wie Astroneer (Early Access), Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus (Testnote: 9.0), Qube 2 (im Test), Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion, Nex Machina und mehr. Als Tagesangebot wurde der 3D-Platformer A Hat in Time im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot gibt es wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- A Hat in Time für 18,75 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Astroneer (Early Access) für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Blackwake (Early Access) für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Endless Space 2 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- House Party (Early Access) für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Kerbal Space Program für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen: GotY für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Nex Machina für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Qube 2 für 19,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tekken 7 für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Thea - The Awakening für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Silver Case für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Warhammer - The End Times - Vermintide für 7,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Vielen Dank, da ist ja auch mal was für mich dabei :)
Tekken 7 warten bis es unter 15 Euro sinkt, dann erst hol ichs mir ;-)
A Hat in Time klingt ja schon interessant. Aber woher die Zeit zum spielen nehmen?
