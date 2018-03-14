Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Kerbal Space Programm, Tekken 7 und mehr

Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion Squads Weltraumfahrt-Simulator Kerbal Space Program, Capcoms Prügelspiel Tekken 7 (Testnote: 8.0), sowie Giant Softwares Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus bekommt ihr Rabatte auf weitere Titel, wie Astroneer (Early Access), Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus (Testnote: 9.0), Qube 2 (im Test), Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion, Nex Machina und mehr. Als Tagesangebot wurde der 3D-Platformer A Hat in Time im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot gibt es wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):