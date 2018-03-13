Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
13. März 2018 - 15:22
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Goldmitglieder können bis zum 19. März unter anderem den Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und diverse Call-of-Duty-Titel samt den dazugehörigen Zusatzinhalten günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote wurden zudem Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus (Testnote: 9.0), Disneyland Adventures und We are the Dwarves im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Digital Pro Edition für 33,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Gold Edition für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts: Digital Hardened Edition für 39,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Digital Deluxe Edition für 71,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Launch Edition für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Candleman für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Goat MMO Simulator für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator für 3,30 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator: Payday für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Complete Edition für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Platinum Edition für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Platinum Expansion für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Premium Edition für 24,75 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Season Pass für 23,44 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Monkey King Saga für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Seasons After Fall für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Shiness - The Lightning Kingdom für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Der Seasonpass für Wolfenstein 2 ist echt zu empfehlen, wenn man mit dem Hauptspiel durch ist!
Danke für die neue Liste. ;)
Vielen Dank für die Liste :-)
Inzwischen ist auch noch ein Indie-Puzzler-Sale dazugekommen in der Liste von Major Nelson.
