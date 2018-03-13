Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

13. März 2018 - 15:22

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Goldmitglieder können bis zum 19. März unter anderem den Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und diverse Call-of-Duty-Titel samt den dazugehörigen Zusatzinhalten günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote wurden zudem Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus (Testnote: 9.0), Disneyland Adventures und We are the Dwarves im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

CptnKewl - 13. März 2018 - 16:06

Der Seasonpass für Wolfenstein 2 ist echt zu empfehlen, wenn man mit dem Hauptspiel durch ist!

Maverick - 13. März 2018 - 16:12

Danke für die neue Liste. ;)

vgamer85 - 13. März 2018 - 17:47

Vielen Dank für die Liste :-)

Jak81 - 13. März 2018 - 19:31

Inzwischen ist auch noch ein Indie-Puzzler-Sale dazugekommen in der Liste von Major Nelson.

