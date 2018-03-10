Humble Store: Paradox Weekend mit Rabatten bis 78 Prozent

Denis Michel
10. März 2018
Humble hat zum Wochenende hin in seinem Store einen Publisher-Sale von Paradox Interactive gestartet, der diverse Titel des Spieleherstellers umfasst. Unter anderem finden sich Spiele, wie Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5), Tyranny (Testnote: 8.0), Cities - Skylines (Testnote: 7.0), Europa Universalis 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Steel Division - Normandy 44 (Testnote: 7.5) und Age of Wonders 3 (Testnote: 8.5) in der Liste. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis zu 78 Prozent. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link Quellenlink):
- Age of Wonders 3 Collection für 17,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Ancient Space für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Cities - Skylines: Deluxe Edition für 8,31 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Crusader Kings 2 für 8,99 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Europa Universalis 4 für 8,99 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Hearts of Iron 4 - Cadet Edition für 14,39 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Magicka Collection für 12,23 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity - Hero Edition für 15,11 Euro (46 Prozent)
- Steel Division - Normandy 44 für 14,39 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Stellaris - Nova Edition für 17,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Sword of the Stars: Complete Collection für 2,24 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Teleglitch - Die More Edition für 2,24 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Tyranny - Overlord Edition für 16,82 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Victoria 2 für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Warlock 2 - The Exiled für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
