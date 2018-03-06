Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Square-Enix-Sale

XOne

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 12. März 2018 haben die Goldmitglieder die Möglichkeit unter anderem Dark Souls 3 (Testnote: 8.5) und NBA 2K18 für die Xbox One, sowie Crysis 3 (Testnote: 8.5) und King’s Quest für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote gibt es diesmal Rush - A Disney Pixar Adventure und das kommende Tesla vs Lovecraft für die aktuelle Konsole der Redmonder zu erwerben.

Darüber hinaus wurde ein Publisher-Sale von Square Enix gestartet, bei dem diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Spieleherstellers im Preis reduziert wurden. Die Liste umfasst Titel, wie Deus Ex - Mankind Divided (Testnote: 8.5), Just Cause 3 (Testnote. 8.0), Rise of the Tomb Raider (Testnote: 9.0), Thief (Testnote. 7.0) und mehr. Die komplette Liste der Deals with Gold und der Spotlight-Angebote, sowie der Square-Enix-Rabatte könnt ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen einsehen:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox One - Square-Enix-Publisher-Sale:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Xbox 360 - Square-Enix-Publisher-Sale: