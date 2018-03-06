Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Square-Enix-Sale

Denis Michel
6. März 2018 - 10:56 — vor 12 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 12. März 2018 haben die Goldmitglieder die Möglichkeit unter anderem Dark Souls 3 (Testnote: 8.5) und NBA 2K18 für die Xbox One, sowie Crysis 3 (Testnote: 8.5) und King’s Quest für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote gibt es diesmal Rush - A Disney Pixar Adventure und das kommende Tesla vs Lovecraft für die aktuelle Konsole der Redmonder zu erwerben.
Darüber hinaus wurde ein Publisher-Sale von Square Enix gestartet, bei dem diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Spieleherstellers im Preis reduziert wurden. Die Liste umfasst Titel, wie Deus Ex - Mankind Divided (Testnote: 8.5), Just Cause 3 (Testnote. 8.0), Rise of the Tomb Raider (Testnote: 9.0), Thief (Testnote. 7.0) und mehr. Die komplette Liste der Deals with Gold und der Spotlight-Angebote, sowie der Square-Enix-Rabatte könnt ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen einsehen:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Chivalry - Medieval Warfare: Ultimate Edition für 17,16 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Chromagun für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 3: Deluxe Edition für 28,35 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 3 für 21,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Autopass für 5,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 + Forza Horizon 2 Bundle für 39,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: VIP für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Deluxe Edition für 67,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 für 46,89 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Ultimate Edition für 87,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Geometry Wars 3 - Dimensions Evolved für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Hunting Simulator für 18,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Inside my Radio für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance Bundle für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Momonga Pinball Adventures für 4,19 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18: 200,000 Spielwährung für 37,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18: 450,000 Spielwährung für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NBA 2K18: 75,000 Spielwährung für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Qube: Director’s Cut für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rugby 18 für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - Crimes and Punishments für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil’s Daughter für 18,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Submerged für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- The Metronomicon - Slay the Dance Floor für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tour de France 2017 für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- World 2 - Hunting Boss für 2,09 Euro (30 Prozent)
- WRC 7 für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Your Toy für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox One - Square-Enix-Publisher-Sale:
- Black The Fall für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided: Digital Deluxe Edition für 11,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided: Season Pass für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3 für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: XL Edition für 11,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Erweiterungspass für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris für 3,00 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris + Season Pass Pack für 4,35 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris: Season Pass für 1,50 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Life is Strange: Complete Season für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Murdered - Soul Suspect für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Season Pass für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Thief für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Alien Rage für 2,87 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Army of Two - The Devil’s Cartel für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bound by Flame für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Chivalry - Medieval Warfare für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Contrast für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crysis 2 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crysis 3 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crysis für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Enemy Front für 5,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- FIFA Street für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Geometry Wars 3 - Dimensions Evolved für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Handball 16 für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mars - War Logs für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance 2 für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Things on Wheels für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Worms für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- WRC 5 für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Square-Enix-Publisher-Sale:
- 0 Day Attack on Earth für 7,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Crystal Defenders für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Human Revolution für 2,24 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Human Revolution: The Missing Link für 0,89 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 13-2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gyromancer für 7,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Just Cause 2 für 2,24 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light für 2,15 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Life is Strange: Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) für 4,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Moon Diver für 7,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Murdered - Soul Suspect für 2,24 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider für 16,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Season Pass für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Endurance Mode für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Space Invaders Extreme für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Space Invaders - Infinity Gene für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tomb Raider für 3,74 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Tomb Raider Underworld für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Tomb Raider - Legend für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Yosumin! Live für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-)
gerne ;)
Danke für die Liste :)
Oh, da werde ich wohl beim zweiten Sherlock-Holmes-Teil zuschlagen. Danke für die Liste!
