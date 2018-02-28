Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Slitherine-Sale, Bomber Crew, Echo und mehr

Steam bietet diese Woche im Zuge seiner Midweek-Madness-Aktion wieder verschiedene Spiele zu reduzierten Preisen an. So wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit Slitherine Software ein Publisher-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr verschiedene Strategietitel erwerben könnt, darunter Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, Panzer Corps, Star Hammer - The Vanguard Prophecy, Sengoku Jidai - Shadow of the Shogun, Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach und mehr. Zudem gibt es weitere Rabatte auf Titel, wie Echo, Bomber Crew, Stasis und The Wild Eight (Early Access). Als Tagesangebot könnt ihr Ultimate General - Civil War (Testnote. 8.0) günstiger erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):