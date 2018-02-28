Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Slitherine-Sale, Bomber Crew, Echo und mehr

Denis Michel
28. Februar 2018 - 8:56
Steam bietet diese Woche im Zuge seiner Midweek-Madness-Aktion wieder verschiedene Spiele zu reduzierten Preisen an. So wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit Slitherine Software ein Publisher-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr verschiedene Strategietitel erwerben könnt, darunter Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, Panzer Corps, Star Hammer - The Vanguard Prophecy, Sengoku Jidai - Shadow of the Shogun, Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach und mehr. Zudem gibt es weitere Rabatte auf Titel, wie Echo, Bomber Crew, Stasis und The Wild Eight (Early Access). Als Tagesangebot könnt ihr Ultimate General - Civil War (Testnote. 8.0) günstiger erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock für 27,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Chroma Squad für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Command: Modern Air / Naval Operations WOTY für 24,41 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Distant Worlds - Universe für 18,14 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Echo für 15,40 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East für 22,19 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance 2 für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Neighbours from Hell Compilation für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Panzer Corps Gold für 26,81 Euro (81 Prozent)
- Pike and Shot - Campaigns für 9,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Red Faction Complete Bundle für 11,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Sengoku Jidai Gold für 17,09 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy für 9,79 Euro (51 Prozent)
- Stasis: Deluxe Edition für 9,42 Euro (59 Prozent)
- The Wild Eight (Early Access) + Soundtrack für 15,06 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Ultimate General - Civil War für 13,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach für 13,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Warhammer - The End Times Vermintide für 7,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
Das hochgelobte Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe ist übrigens auch um 50% reduziert.
Gestern Panzer Corps (nur Basisspiel) bereits eingetütet. ;)
