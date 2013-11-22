Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
27. Februar 2018 - 11:34 — vor 23 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 5. März 2018 können Goldmitglieder unter anderem Forza Motorsport 7 (Testnote: 8.5), FIFA 18 (Testnote: 9.0) und Battlefield 1 (MP-Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Kingdoms of Amalur - Reckoning (Testnote. 8.0), Skate und Need for Speed - Hot Pursuit für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Spiele und Preise im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Aaero für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - China für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - Russia für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Awesomenauts Assemble für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Awesomenauts Assemble: Fully Loaded Collector’s Pack für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Awesomenauts Assemble: Fully Loaded Pack für 8,25 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2 für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition für 22,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Deadcore für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Digerati „Made in USSR“ Bundle für 4,40 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Elite - Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Elite - Dangerous für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Elite - Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Autopaket „Fast & Furious“ für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 + Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle für 44,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Platinum Plus Expansions Bundle für 47,09 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Platinum (Ultimate + Expansions) für 47,52 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 7: Deluxe Edition für 58,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 7 für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 7: Ultimate Edition für 59,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen: Digital Complete Edition für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Outlast 2 für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Real Farm für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Tower of Guns für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Awesome Level Max für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Season Pass für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Battlefield 1: Premium Pass für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Revolution für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 3: Deluxe Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 3 für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- FIFA 18 für 28,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- FIFA 18: Icon Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- FIFA 18: Ronaldo Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 + Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ für 55,24 Euro (35 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Cashcard „Megalodon“ für 63,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
- GTA 5 + Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle für 68,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Starter Pack + Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ für 77,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Starter Pack + Cashcard „Megalodon“ für 95,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Starter Pack + Cashcard „Walhai“ für 91,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3 - Jenseits von Gotham: Deluxe Edition für 32,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3 - Jenseits von Gotham für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego City Undercover für 41,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Lego Jurassic World für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe Edition für 59,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 für 47,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition für 35,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht: Deluxe Edition für 35,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lego Worlds für 20,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 18 für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Need for Speed - Payback: Deluxe Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Need for Speed - Payback für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront 2: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront 2 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Super Lucky’s Tale für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- The Lego Movie Videogame für 19,24 Euro (45 Prozent)
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game für 41,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Dogfight 1942: Die Belagerung Russlands für 1,42 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dogfight 1942: Feuer über Afrika für 1,42 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dogfight 1942 für 2,84 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Fight Night Champion für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Kingdoms of Amalur - Reckoning für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Need for Speed Carbon für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Need for Speed - Hot Pursuit für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Skate für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2 für 5,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2: Gold für 4,31 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2: Siberian Strike für 2,84 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior: Map Pack für 2,84 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior: Second Strike für 2,67 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Escapists für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Danke fürs Übernehmen des NV und die neue Liste. :)
Dankeschön für die Liste !
