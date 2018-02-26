GOG-Weekly-Sale mit Aragami, The Flame in the Flood, Diluvion und mehr

Denis Michel
175273 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
26. Februar 2018 - 14:44
GOG.com hält im Rahmen des Weekly-Sales diese Woche wieder zahlreiche DRM-freie Angebote für die Schnäppchenjäger parat. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Aragami, The Flame in the Flood, Diluvion, Frozen Synapse, Stealth Inc. 2 - A Game of Clones und Serial Cleaner günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte gelten bis 5. März 2018. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Aragami für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Battle Realms + Winter of the Wolf für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Diluvion für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Empire Earth 2: Gold Edition für 2,89 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Frozen Synapse für 2,19 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Hard Reset Redux für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Hard West Collector's Edition für 6,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Human Fall Flat für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lords of the Realm: Royal Edition für 1,79 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator für 0,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Serial Cleaner für 5,29 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Stealth Inc. 2 - A Game of Clones für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Fall für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Flame in the Flood für 5,29 Euro (65 Prozent)
- The Little Acre für 3,29 Euro (70 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen