GOG-Weekly-Sale mit Aragami, The Flame in the Flood, Diluvion und mehr

GOG.com hält im Rahmen des Weekly-Sales diese Woche wieder zahlreiche DRM-freie Angebote für die Schnäppchenjäger parat. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Aragami, The Flame in the Flood, Diluvion, Frozen Synapse, Stealth Inc. 2 - A Game of Clones und Serial Cleaner günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte gelten bis 5. März 2018. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):