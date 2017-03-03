D.I.C.E. Awards 2018: Zelda - Breath of the Wild wird Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild ab 53,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Zum 21. Mal wurden in der vergangenen Nacht von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) in Las Vegas die D.I.C.E. Awards (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) verliehen. Großer Abräumer war The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (im Test: Note 9.5). Insgesamt konnte sich Nintendos Open-World-RPG vier Auszeichnungen sichern. Immerhin drei Preise konnte das Jump-and-Run Cuphead (im Indie-Check) einheimsen.

Die Preisträger aller Kategorien findet ihr in der nachfolgenden Liste:

Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Mobile Game of the Year: Fire Emblem Heroes

Handheld Game of the Year: Metroid - Samus Returns

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Snipperclips

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 18

Role-Playing Game of the Year: Nier - Automata

Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Fighting Game of the Year: Injustice 2

Family Game of the Year: Snipperclips

Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Horizon - Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Story: Horizon - Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Super Mario Odyssey

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Cuphead

Darüber hinaus wurde auch Genyo Takeda, Special Corporate Advisor bei Nintendo, geehrt. Für seine Arbeiten am Nintendo 64, dem GameCube sowie der Wii erhielt er erst als Siebter einen Lifetime Achievement Award.