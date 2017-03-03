D.I.C.E. Awards 2018: Zelda - Breath of the Wild wird Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild ab 53,99 € bei Amazon.de
Zum 21. Mal wurden in der vergangenen Nacht von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) in Las Vegas die D.I.C.E. Awards (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) verliehen. Großer Abräumer war The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (im Test: Note 9.5). Insgesamt konnte sich Nintendos Open-World-RPG vier Auszeichnungen sichern. Immerhin drei Preise konnte das Jump-and-Run Cuphead (im Indie-Check) einheimsen.
Die Preisträger aller Kategorien findet ihr in der nachfolgenden Liste:
- Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Mobile Game of the Year: Fire Emblem Heroes
- Handheld Game of the Year: Metroid - Samus Returns
- D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Snipperclips
- Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 18
- Role-Playing Game of the Year: Nier - Automata
- Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Fighting Game of the Year: Injustice 2
- Family Game of the Year: Snipperclips
- Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild
- Action Game of the Year: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Horizon - Zero Dawn
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: Horizon - Zero Dawn
- Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Super Mario Odyssey
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Cuphead
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Cuphead
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Cuphead
Darüber hinaus wurde auch Genyo Takeda, Special Corporate Advisor bei Nintendo, geehrt. Für seine Arbeiten am Nintendo 64, dem GameCube sowie der Wii erhielt er erst als Siebter einen Lifetime Achievement Award.
