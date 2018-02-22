Playstation Store: Neue Angebote, digitale Rabatte + Spiele unter 10€

Denis Michel
Im Playstation Store gibt es aktuell neue Angebote für die Schnäppchenjäger. Neben einer Rabattaktion für den Online-Shooter Fortnite gestartet, bei der ihr 50 Prozent sparen könnt, gibt es auch Preisnachlass auf zahlreiche weiteren PS4-Titel, darunter Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy (Testnote: 8.0), Destiny 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Yakuza Kiwami, Rocket League (im User-Artikel) oder Elex (Testnote: 7.5). Darüber hinaus gibt es digitale Rabatte und diverse Titel, die ihr derzeit unter zehn Euro bekommt. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy für 24,99 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition für 9,99 Euro (62 Prozent)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Destiny 2 + Season Pass für 49,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Elex für 39,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Firewatch für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Fortnite: Super-Deluxe-Gründerpaket für 44,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: XL Edition für 9,99 Euro (77 Prozent)
- King’s Quest: Complete Edition für 9,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Deluxe Edition für 24,99 Euro (58 Prozent)
- Project Cars 2: Deluxe Edition für 49,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rocket League: GotY für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rogue Legacy für 2,99 Euro (76 Prozent)
- Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Steamworld Heist für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- The Surge: Complete Edition für 26,99 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Trine Trilogy für 9,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Tropico 5 - Complete Collection für 9,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- What Remains of Edith Finch für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Yakuza Kiwami für 14,99 Euro (57 Prozent)
Teilweise ganz nette Angebote, aber ich passe.
Ohne Witz das kommt mir sehr gelegen! Die letzten 2 Tage noch drüber nachgedacht das ich eventuell etwas Bock auf die Mafia 3 DLCs habe...
Was meint ihr? Lohnt sich das?
Hauptspiel hatte ich damals schon durchgespielt direkt zum Release.
Ich finde die DLCs (zumindest den ersten großen) eigentlich sogar besser als das Hauptspiel. Also wenn dich da das repetetive Gameplay nicht zu sehr gestört, aber die Atmosphäre begeistert hat, greif zu.
Wie startet man die DLCs eigentlich? Geht das direkt von Anfang an?
Ich weiss grad nämlich gar nicht, ob ich meine Savegames noch habe.
