Playstation Store: Neue Angebote, digitale Rabatte + Spiele unter 10€

Im Playstation Store gibt es aktuell neue Angebote für die Schnäppchenjäger. Neben einer Rabattaktion für den Online-Shooter Fortnite gestartet, bei der ihr 50 Prozent sparen könnt, gibt es auch Preisnachlass auf zahlreiche weiteren PS4-Titel, darunter Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy (Testnote: 8.0), Destiny 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Yakuza Kiwami, Rocket League (im User-Artikel) oder Elex (Testnote: 7.5). Darüber hinaus gibt es digitale Rabatte und diverse Titel, die ihr derzeit unter zehn Euro bekommt. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):

euph 24 Trolljäger - P - 51286 - 22. Februar 2018 - 11:19 #

Teilweise ganz nette Angebote, aber ich passe.

Golmo 16 Übertalent - 5321 - 22. Februar 2018 - 11:24 #

Ohne Witz das kommt mir sehr gelegen! Die letzten 2 Tage noch drüber nachgedacht das ich eventuell etwas Bock auf die Mafia 3 DLCs habe...

Was meint ihr? Lohnt sich das?
Hauptspiel hatte ich damals schon durchgespielt direkt zum Release.

Bastro 15 Kenner - 3870 - 22. Februar 2018 - 11:37 #

Ich finde die DLCs (zumindest den ersten großen) eigentlich sogar besser als das Hauptspiel. Also wenn dich da das repetetive Gameplay nicht zu sehr gestört, aber die Atmosphäre begeistert hat, greif zu.

Golmo 16 Übertalent - 5321 - 22. Februar 2018 - 11:42 #

Wie startet man die DLCs eigentlich? Geht das direkt von Anfang an?
Ich weiss grad nämlich gar nicht, ob ich meine Savegames noch habe.

