Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und EA-Sale

21. Februar 2018 - 14:59 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Gold-Mitglieder können bis zum 26. Februar 2018 unter anderem Final Fantasy 15 (Testnote: 8.5) und Halo Wars 2 (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie DMC - Devil May Cry (Testnote: 8.5) und Samurai Warriors 2 für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Die Deals with Gold könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen.
Als Spotlight-Angebote wurden Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges (Testnote: 8.5), Tales from the Borderlands (Testnote: 8.5), Rainbow Six - Siege (Testnote: 7.0), Batman (Testnote: 8.5) und Add-ons zu Battle Ages, Battle Islands, Hawken, Prominence Poker und Gems of War im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus wurde diese Woche im Xbox Game Store ein Sale von Electronic Arts gestartet, bei dem zahlreiche Titel aus dem Portfolio des Publishers angeboten werden. Unter anderem gibt es hier Rabatte auf Spiele, wie Dragon Age - Inquisition (Testnote: 9.5), Mirror's Edge Catalyst (Testnote: 8.0), Need for Speed - Payback (Testnote: 8.0), Mass Effect - Andromeda (Testnote: 8.0), Unravel (Testnote: 8.5) und Titanfall 2 (Testnote: 8.0) im Preis gesenkt. Die EA-Rabatte und die Spotlight-Angebote findet ihr unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben.
Deals with Gold für die Xbox One:
- Adam’s Venture - Origins für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Aerea für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Agents of Mayhem für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Agents of Mayhem: Total Mayhem Bundle für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bard’s Gold für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Bloody Zombies für 6,75 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Platinum Edition für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Platinum Expansion für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Premium Edition für 24,75 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Season Pass für 23,44 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15: Digital Premium Edition für 30,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15 für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Fortnite: Deluxe-Gründerpaket für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fortnite: Limited-Edition-Gründerpaket für 75,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fortnite: Standard-Gründerpaket für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fortnite: Super-Deluxe-Gründerpaket für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Future War - Reborn für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Anführerpaket „Commander Jerome“ für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Anführerpaket „Der Gebieter“ für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Anführerpaket „Kinsano“ für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Anführerpaket „Kolonie“ für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Anführerpaket „Sergeant Johnson“ für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Anführerpaket „Serina“ für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Anführerpaket „YapYap der Zerstörer“ für Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Der Alptraum erwacht für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Ikonen des Krieges für 8,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Operation: Spearbreaker für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Season Pass für 26,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Serina und Spearbreaker Bundle für 8,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Human Fall Flat für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Overwatch: GotY für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Reus für 5,,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Shadow Warrior 2 für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Skylar & Plux - Adventure on Clover Island für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Assembly für 7,40 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Culling für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Uncanny Valley für 4,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Unmechanical: Extended für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Wuppo für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
Deals with Gold für die Xbox 360:
- Alien Breed: Erste Episode für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Batman: The Telltale Series für 2,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- DmC - Devil May Cry 4 für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- DmC - Devil May Cry HD Collection für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- DmC - Devil May Cry: Vergil’s Downfall für 4,24 Euro (50 Prozent)
- DmC - Devil May Cry für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Samurai Warriors 2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands: Season Pass für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Telltale Series: Season Pass für 9,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Warriors Orochi 2 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Warriors Orochi für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Danke für die neue Liste. ;)
Danke auch von mir !
Vielen Dank für die Liste :-)
