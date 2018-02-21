Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und EA-Sale

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Gold-Mitglieder können bis zum 26. Februar 2018 unter anderem Final Fantasy 15 (Testnote: 8.5) und Halo Wars 2 (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie DMC - Devil May Cry (Testnote: 8.5) und Samurai Warriors 2 für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Die Deals with Gold könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen.

Als Spotlight-Angebote wurden Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges (Testnote: 8.5), Tales from the Borderlands (Testnote: 8.5), Rainbow Six - Siege (Testnote: 7.0), Batman (Testnote: 8.5) und Add-ons zu Battle Ages, Battle Islands, Hawken, Prominence Poker und Gems of War im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus wurde diese Woche im Xbox Game Store ein Sale von Electronic Arts gestartet, bei dem zahlreiche Titel aus dem Portfolio des Publishers angeboten werden. Unter anderem gibt es hier Rabatte auf Spiele, wie Dragon Age - Inquisition (Testnote: 9.5), Mirror's Edge Catalyst (Testnote: 8.0), Need for Speed - Payback (Testnote: 8.0), Mass Effect - Andromeda (Testnote: 8.0), Unravel (Testnote: 8.5) und Titanfall 2 (Testnote: 8.0) im Preis gesenkt. Die EA-Rabatte und die Spotlight-Angebote findet ihr unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben.

Deals with Gold für die Xbox One:

Deals with Gold für die Xbox 360:

