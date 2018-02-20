Humble Store: Ubisoft-Sale mit Rabatten bis 75 Prozent

Denis Michel
Humble hat in seinem Store einen Publisher-Sale von Ubisoft gestartet, bei dem diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Spieleherstellers im Preis reduziert wurden. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Ghost Recon - Wildlands (Testnote: 8.5), Assassin's Creed Origins (Testnote: 9.0), For Honor (Testnote: 7.0), Watch Dogs 2 (Testnote: 8.0), Far Cry Primal (Testnote: 8.5), Anno 2205 (Testnote: 8.0) und weitere Titel günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Anno 2205: Ultimate Edition für 11,24 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Origins für 36,17 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Juarez - Gunslinger + Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon für 7,64 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Dark Messiah of Might & Magic für 1,11 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Gold Edition für 21,59 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Far Cry Primal für 17,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- For Honor für 17,81 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands für 24,29 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Might & Magic Heroes 7: Complete Edition für 15,29 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Rayman Legends für 6,11 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Rocksmith: 2014 Edition für 11,24 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Star Trek - Bridge Crew (VR) für 17,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Steep für 13,49 Euro (55 Prozent)
- The Crew: Ultimate Edition für 13,49 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Valiant Hearts - The Great War für 6,74 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2 für 18,35 Euro (69 Prozent)
