Humble Store: Fighter-Sale mit Injustice 2, Absolver, Nidhogg und mehr

16. Februar 2018 - 14:10 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Humble hat in seinem Store einen Fighter-Sale gestartet, bei dem Spiele mit entsprechender Thematik teilweise um 87 Prozent reduziert wurden. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Injustice 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Absolver, Nidhogg, Gang Beasts, Chivalry - Medieval Warfare und Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick:
- Absolver für 13,49 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Chivalry - Medieval Warfare für 3,09 Euro (87 Prozent)
- Divekick für 1,43 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Gang Beasts für 14,39 Euro (28 Prozent)
- Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator für 12,59 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Human - Fall Flat: 2-Pack für 12,59 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Human - Fall Flat: 4-Pack für 16,86 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Human - Fall Flat für 6,74 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Injustice 2 für 31,49 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Injustice - Götter unter uns: Ultimate Edition für 4,49 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Lethal League für 3,23 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code für 5,37 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Nidhogg 2 für 9,44 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Nidhogg für 3,14 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Overgrowth für 13,49 Euro (46 Prozent)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe-Late für 8,30 Euro (70 Prozent)
